Travis Barker speaks out about ‘life-threatening pancreatitis’ that landed him in the hospital

Travis Barker has been in the headlines a lot this past week, as he was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, for an unknown illness.

After finding out that he had pancreatitis, which was probably connected to, and triggered by a recent colonoscopy he had, Travis was hospitalized for a few days.

However, Travis has finally been able to speak out about his illness and how terrifying it was to feel that much pain and not know what was happening.

Travis Barker speaks out after hospital stay

Very recently, after a scary and stressful few days, Travis spoke out about having pancreatitis and dealing with an extended stay in the hospital.

He posted to his Instagram story, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

Travis wrote, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

He then ended his message and explanation by saying, “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. (praying hands emoji).”

The timeline of Travis’ illness

Throughout the whole ordeal, Travis’ wife, Kourtney, was by his side the entire time.

She was the one who rushed Travis to the closest hospital, which was West Hills Hospital near their home.

However, once there, Travis was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. It was there that he stayed to be monitored and to recover from his pancreatitis.

It was there that Travis’ daughter, Alabama posted and then deleted a photo of her dad in a hospital bed; she also added to her Instagram story and wrote, “Please send your prayers (with a worried/scared emoji face).”

Also, taking to his own social media was Travis; however, it was unknown if his words on Twitter, “God save me,” were meant about how he was feeling, or if they were referencing a song by his friend, Machine Gun Kelly, who has a song by that exact title.

It seems that Travis’ condition has improved, thankfully. Fans, along with his family and friends, and Travis himself, are extremely grateful things turned out the way they did.

