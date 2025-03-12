Tracy Tutor puts RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley on blast: ‘She doesn’t pay her bills’

Dorit Kemsley is getting put on blast by another Bravolebrity who claims The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “doesn’t pay her bills.”

Tracy Tutor made the bold claim during a recent interview and now we’re waiting for Dorit to clap back.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star didn’t hold back while discussing the 90210’s resident fashionista.

Tracy claimed she once shared the same hairstylist as Dorit but not anymore.

The mom of two was allegedly dropped as a client due to owing a “significant amount of money.”

Tracy also discussed the prospect of joining RHOBH, as the future of her real estate show remains unknown.

The show’s biggest stars, Heather and Josh Altman, announced their departure from the series after a decade on the series, and there haven’t been any updates about a new season.

Meanwhile, if Tracy joins the Beverly Hills franchise, she better be ready for a confrontation with a very activated Dorit.

Tracy Tutor says RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley ‘doesn’t pay her bills’

The Million Dollar Listing star was a guest on The Jeff Lewis show, and it became clear that Tracy has major beef with Dorit.

They discussed Tracy’s friend and hairstylist, Chris Dylan, who’s made appearances on RHOBH.

Chris is also Kathy Hilton’s hairstylist, and at one point, he was Dorit’s, but Tracy revealed that he no longer works with the Beverly Beach founder.

When one of the co-hosts commented on Chris’s work with the Hilton family matriarch, Tracy responded, “Yes, Kathy and he used to do Dorit, but that’s over.”

When Jeff asked why, the 49-year-old responded, “Because she doesn’t pay her bills.”

According to Tracy, Dorit owes the hairstylist a “significant amount” of money.

However, that’s not the only juicy nugget Tracy dropped during the interview as she slammed the RHOBH star for using people on her glam team yet referred to her as “tacky.”

She also claimed several other people haven’t been paid by Dorit.

“My stylist, who I think she just tallied up with finally,” shared Tracy, and “my makeup artist.”

Is Tracy Tutor in talks to join RHOBH?

Tracy also discussed the possibility of facing off with Dorit as a cast member on RHOBH.

“I’ve been asked that a lot. I mean, I would like to come for a few people on that show,” she admitted.

The LA realtor is “really close” friends with former RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff.

“I know Garcelle, who’s a doll, and I loosely know Kyle,” added Tracy.

Check out Tracy Tutor’s interview with Jeff Lewis below.

Do you think Tracy would be a good fit for RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.