Tori Roloff shares pic of Jackson on his last day of school, he shares his favorite things

Tori Roloff of LPBW shared comparison pics from Jackson’s first and last day of school. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared pics of her son Jackson on his first and last days of school.

She also shared the preschooler’s list of favorite things about his year.

In February, Tori revealed Jackson was off to his first day of preschool, which he loved.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jackson showed his mom Tori just how quickly time flies

Fast forward four months, and now Jackson finished his first year of preschool.

Jackson, 4, looked grown up in his last day of school pic that Tori shared with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Jackson cheesed big time for the camera, wearing a gray Nike polo shirt, standing on the front porch of his family’s home in Oregon.

In the next slide, Tori shared Jackson’s pic from his first day of preschool in February. On his first day, Jackson posed with a sign displaying his age and his dream occupation: a pilot.

Tori shared Jackson’s favorite things about his school year

Tori captioned her pics:

“The Last day of school verse the VERY FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL. Zach and I are so proud of how brave and curious this kid has been this year! He has loved preschool so much and asks almost every day if he gets to go today! I asked him what some of his favorite things were and this is what he had to say:

Favorite part of school: teacher ____ and playing bad guys with Rowen.

What’s something you learned: how to write my name and dinosaurs!

Best friend: Rowen.

Favorite activity: playing in the gym with allllll the kids.

Favorite snack: popcorn and veggie straws.

How many kids are in your class: 20! (Then we counted and remembered 4 haha).

What are you looking forward to most next year? Turning 11 and going to kindergarten.

Now bring on summer vacation!!

Ps… did you grow up 10 years in 4 months?!”

This season, the show revealed Jackson requires surgery on his legs to correct the bowing. Although the operation isn’t pressing, it’s something he’ll have to face in his future.

Jackson holds a special place in his family’s and fans’ hearts

Jackson holds a special place in his family’s heart, being the firstborn grandchild to Matt and Amy Roloff.

Jackson and Matt share a special bond over their dwarfism and Matt recently called his grandson his “hero” in a sweet Instagram post.

The preschooler celebrated his fourth birthday last month, complete with a Buzz Lightyear party.

Jackson is well-loved by LPBW fans. He joins little sister, Lilah, 1, on the show.

Both Jackson and Lilah are achondroplasia dwarves, like their dad, Zach, and their grandmother, Amy Roloff.

Trolls accused Tori, who sparked pregnancy rumors this week, of having dwarf babies for “notoriety” and “fame” recently.

Her haters claimed Tori didn’t consider the seriousness of dwarves’ potential health complications.

Fans still have plenty more to look forward to this season on the show.

According to Zach Roloff, viewers can expect “a little bit of drama, a lot of fun, ups-and-downs, especially in our world.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.