LPBW: Matt Roloff calls grandson Jackson his ‘hero’ and ‘inspiration’

Little People Big World patriarch Matt Roloff shared a sweet video with his grandson, Jackson, whom he called his “hero” and his “inspiration.”

Matt and Jackson share a special grandfather-grandson bond. Jackson was the first grandchild born into the Roloff family.

Jackson is a little person, like his dad Zach, his grandfather Matt and his grandmother Amy. Jackson’s little sister, Lilah, is also a little person.

Being a little person himself, Matt knows the challenges that come from being of short stature, strengthening his bond with Jackson.

Dwarfism isn’t the only thing over which Matt and Jackson bond

The duo bonds over their love of airplanes, being involved in projects outdoors, and all things machines.

Matt often takes Jackson along for rides on the ATV on the farm and lets him sit inside his excavators. He even built him a custom-made airplane on the farm.

In a post that Matt shared to Instagram over the weekend, he and Jackson sat in his ATV as they watched a train go by.

“What’s going by?” Matt asked Jackson, who sat with a huge smile on his face, obviously super excited about the train passing in front of them.

“Jackson and Grandpa, we’re watching the train go by,” Matt said as he panned the camera to the moving train, which was empty but had been carrying logs earlier.

Matt explained that the train passes through Roloff Farms as part of their route.

Matt praised Jackson and called himself a ‘crazy grandpa’

Matt captioned his video, “That feeling you get when your grandson is your hero and inspiration on how to [live] the best life along side a crazy grandpa and share some exciting moments together like bros from the same goat…”

Matt’s followers were touched by the pic, his caption, and his sweet relationship with his grandson and showed it in the comments.

Fans praised Matt’s relationship with Jackson

“His little face…so cute and lovely to see Grandpa and Grandson happy together 😊” wrote one of Matt’s fans.

One fan simply commented, “Best Grandad” and another wrote, “❤️the best[.]”

“He’s adorable 😊 Love the special relationship you two have with each other ❤️” said another fan of the show.

Matt built something else special on the farm recently, that he hopes his grandkids will enjoy “for generations to come.”

The 59-year-old father of four constructed a sandbox on the farm, which he filled with treasure capsules, before burying for his grandchildren to eventually dig up.

Fans of the show can catch up with more Roloff excitement next week and find out what Amy hurled at Matt last year during pumpkin season.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.