Top 5 most shocking moments from part one of the Married at First Sight reunion

Shocking moments from the MAFS reunion. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s fair to say that Season 13 of Married at First Sight has frustrated viewers and part one of the recently aired reunion has proven to be just as infuriating. The experts have gotten their share of backlash this season for what many have deemed as horrible matches.

Some of the persons picked to be on the show were not ready for marriage and as the season played out this became more apparent.

Cast members such as Johnny Lam, Zack Freeman, and Michaela Clark left people scratching their heads as to how they were chosen to be on the show, and not surprisingly their marriages ended in disaster.

From the very beginning, it was clear that many of the matches would not stay together on Decision Day and, when the moment came, only two of the five couples mutually agreed to stay married.

However, part one of the reunion recently aired and there were some surprising revelations.

Here are the top five most shocking moments from part one of the Married at First Sight reunion.

1.Brett was dating someone else during the experiment?

Brett Lindsey. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight viewers fell in love with Brett and felt that she got the short end of the stick being matched with Ryan. The red-haired beauty tried her best to make the marriage work but it quickly became clear that her husband had no interest in her.

It didn’t take long for Ryan to become the villain as he continued to string Brett along without sharing how he really felt. But the final blow for viewers was finding out that he had downloaded a dating app as they approached Decision Day. Brett called out Ryan for his tacky behavior and viewers bashed him on social media.

On Decision Day the pair both agreed to end their marriage which came as a surprise to absolutely no one. However, during part one of the reunion, we found out that Brett had a secret of her own, and it was Ryan’s sister Alexa that spilled the beans.

During her appearance on the show, Alexa claimed that Brett had started seeing someone before Decision Day–a claim that the MAFS star denied.

“I’m not seeing anybody. I did meet somebody, but I didn’t pursue anything with them until everything was said and done, and that’s also a situation that’s done,” said Brett who then explained that she did exchange numbers with someone that she had met before Decision Day.

Brett’s revelation had some people giving her the side-eye since she gave Ryan such a hard time for downloading a dating app. However, many people came to Brett’s defense and noted that Ryan had checked out of their marriage long ago.

If Brett was talking to somebody I don’t even blame her. Ryan checked out on day 4 so… #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/OlWxPcdqtG — Bao’s red dress (@uhleeseeuhhhhh) November 18, 2021

Why is Ryan even acting like he cares that Brett met someone? He NEVER wanted her #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafsHouston #MAFS pic.twitter.com/zPVHIlN7Qh — Lia (@liadoeslife) November 18, 2021

2.Gil revealed that Myrla broke up with him 14 days after Decision Day

Gil and Myrla. Pic credit: Lifetime

Another shocker from part one of the Married at First Sight reunion was the demise of Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria’s relationship. After fans finally started to like Myrla, they’re now back to hating her and some would say for good reason.

Myrla was not well-liked during the first few episodes but, as her relationship with Gil blossomed, MAFS viewers started to change their opinion of her. Now fans of the show are wondering if they were duped by Myrla after finding out how she treated Gil when the show ended.

Despite declaring how happy she was to have been matched with Gil and making the decision to stay married on Decision Day, Myrla made a swift 180 as soon as the cameras went away. During part one of the reunion, Gil confessed that 14 days after Decision Day, Myrla said she no longer wanted to be with him.

The heartbreaking moment was a surprise to viewers who also found out that Gil had sold his possessions and moved in with Myrla– only for her to break his heart days later.

Gil’s tearful admission that he was still very much in love with his wife was even more painful to witness, and people quickly took to social media to slam Myrla– who claimed she broke up with Gil because she simply wasn’t attracted to him.

So Myrla is exactly who we thought she was in the beginning. #MarriedAtFirstSight#mafs pic.twitter.com/7Vdt0AFG1J — TJ (@YouKnowMe72) November 18, 2021

I knew our collective first instinct was right about hating Myrla & I’m mad that she mad me like her for a sec 😒#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/dbpPD1l37F — Bao’s red dress (@uhleeseeuhhhhh) November 18, 2021

3.Michaela confessed she and Zack hooked up after Decision Day

Michaela Clark. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight viewers are still torn on who they dislike more, Michaela Clark or Zack Freeman because, to be honest, neither of them seems ready for marriage. Despite their tumultuous relationship throughout the season, Michaela shocked fans by revealing what transpired after both she and Zack opted for divorce on Decision Day.

During the reunion, Michaela refused to even sit in the same room with Zack, and host Kevin Frazier had to interview the pair separately. Michaela went first and during her chat, she revealed that she hooked up with Zack after Decision Day and claimed he messed with her emotions.

According to Michaela, “After Decision Day I was at Zack’s house for a good seven, eight days straight on his invitation…and I was cooking cleaning, and having sex with him.” Michaela then explained how things took a turn for the worst soon after.

“He claims oh no I was over there cause he was just trying to help me out and that I was mooching off of him,” added Michaela.

The shocking revelation had fans confused as viewers thought Michaela was done with Zack after he made it clear that he wanted to divorce her.

Wait Michaela even after Zack told you serveral times he didn’t want you, you were still at his place playing “wife” #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/NfUMtuKmeV — Bèl fanm ayisyen (@Lyniieeee) November 18, 2021

Zack clearly did not want to be with Michaela but still wanted to smash #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/OIDxqXaoJF — ✨big body benz✨ (@GennieDraper) November 18, 2021

4.Jose and Rachel broke up then reconciled

Jose and Rachel. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight viewers weren’t exactly looking forward to Jose and Rachel’s segment but they were the first couple featured on part one of the reunion. However, the couple had a surprise in store when they revealed that they had broken up.

Jose and Rachel were hot and heavy since the moment they tied the knot, but an explosive argument showed a side of Jose that had Rachel wanting to leave the marriage. Viewers felt Rachel should have ended the relationship after Jose locked his wife out of their home in the middle of the night, but the couple managed to get past that.

They both decided to stay married on Decision Day, but apparently, things took a turn for the worse after they moved in together. The couple admitted that they had broken up despite being head over heels the last time we saw them.

However, Jose and Rachel soon revealed that they have since reconciled and are trying to work on their marriage but viewers are not convinced that the couple will stay together.

5.Gil revealed he makes more money than Myrla

Gil Cuero. Pic credit: Lifetime

One of the biggest issues between Gil and Myrla was money and the topic threatened to tear them apart early on in their relationship. Myrla made it very clear that she enjoyed the finer things in life and had no intention of changing her lifestyle.

However, Gil also made it known that money wasn’t very important to him. I suppose we all just assumed that she made more money based on their conversations all season but during part one of the reunion Gil revealed that he makes more than Myrla.

The money topic came up once again when the couple spoke about their breakup and host Kevin Frazier enquired if money played a role in why Myrla left her husband. However, that’s when Gil dropped the bomb that he actually makes more money than Myrla.

“I make a hundred dollars more every two weeks than she makes,” retorted Gil– after Myrla listed “financial stability” as a reason for their breakup.

The revelation was surprising for many people who had no idea until Gil made the revelation.

There you have it, the top five most shocking moments from part one of the Married at First Sight reunion. Part two is just around the corner and we can’t wait to see what other surprising revelations the cast has in store for us.

Was there anything else that shocked you during the reunion? Share them with us in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.