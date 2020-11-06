Top 10 most memorable fantasy suites in Bachelor history

Fantasy suites are the cheese to The Bachelor franchise’ macaroni. The peanut butter to its jelly. Without fantasy suites, it would just be 30 people trying to have the same conversation about “connection” and “gaining clarity” with a lead.

Fantasy suites kick things up a notch.

Even when a couple doesn’t plan on having sex (we’re looking at you, Luke Parker), things are still dramatic.

Fantasy suites are simply a hotel room where a producer has come in and thrown around condoms and rose petals.

But, in the grand scheme of Bachelor Nation, it’s a secret place where cameras aren’t allowed, and viewers have to wait for the tell-all book to know what went down.

1. Juan Pablo and Andi Dorfman argue

Obviously, things did not go well between Juan Pablo Galavis and Andi Dorfman the morning after their fantasy suite.

The pair sat down to talk, and as things frequently go between men and women, Andi was utterly pissed off, and Juan Pablo didn’t realize anything was wrong.

Andi told Juan Pablo she realized she wasn’t in love with him, only for him to brush it off like it was no big deal. She yelled, “I want to die if I have to hear, ‘it’s okay’ again.”

To which he responded with, “It’s okay.”

Andi let loose in her tell-all book, aptly titled, It’s Not Okay, telling readers Juan Pablo blasted Ray J and R. Kelly all night while showing her his old soccer highlights on YouTube.

Clearly, Juan Pablo isn’t as good with the ladies as we once thought.

2. Brooks Forester breaks Desiree Hartsock’s heart

Brooks and Desiree didn’t even make it to the fantasy suite before he broke up with her in a tear-filled, sobbing, hands in the face, fingers clutching hair, upset mess.

It was one of the saddest breakups on the show (until Rachel Lindsay and Peter Kraus), leaving viewers questioning if Desiree would even stay on the show.

Desiree clearly had her heart set on picking Brooks, saying, “It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart, knowing that I have two amazing, unreal guys who do love me. I just can’t love them as much…And that’s not what they deserve. Honestly, for me, it’s over.”

Desiree went on to get engaged to Chris Siegfried, which was a little awkward after her breakup with Brooks. But, things turned out well for the pair, who are now married with children.

3. Nick reveals all on After the Final Rose

Nick Viall wore his villain crown when he revealed what went down between him and Andi Dorfman during fantasy suites. It was a live version of a cringe-worthy tell-all book, though Nick didn’t reveal any salacious details.

He asked Andi why she would “make love” to him if she wasn’t in love with him. Awwwwkward. Chris Harrison and the studio audience were for once completely silent, which just made things even more uncomfortable.

Andi told him it was below the belt and should be kept private.

But, really, Andi, why go on a reality television show if you want things to be kept private?

Asking for a friend.

4. Ben Higgins loves two women

The Bachelor franchise created some pretty strict traditions over the years. Unspoken rules, if you will.

There is always a villain who isn’t there to make friends, an engagement at the end (unless you’re Juan Pablo or Brad Womack), contestants who need to be there “for the right reasons,” and a lead who only professes their love to the last person standing during the finale.

Ben Higgins, Bachelor Nation’s resident golden boy, told both Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell that he loved them during their respective fantasy suites.

Perhaps Ben was hoping he could get them to break out the Kama Sutra when they were finally alone? Girls only go for that after a guy professes his love.

Clearly, Ben never lived down his love confession, as he and Lauren Bushnell later split.

5. Raven Gates has her first orgasm

Admitting on national television that you’ve never had an orgasm during sex is pretty awkward, but then saying you’ve only been with one guy is even worse!

Raven Gates’ ex-boyfriend will never live down that confession (perhaps he should learn not to be so selfish in bed.)

The confession put a lot of pressure on Nick Viall, but he was apparently up to the task. It seemed hypocritical, considering he made love to Raven without being in love with her, though.

Andi Dorfman must have been feeling pretty good after that.

The scene looked so romantic: Nick Viall in a turtleneck, Raven sitting across from him, candles in the background, and Raven making a confession about her lack of orgasm.

The next morning, it was suddenly a romantic comedy. Raven claimed she was “pretty satisfied,” and cameras followed her as she skipped around town, clearly having had a good night.

6. Hannah and Peter have sex in a windmill

Sex could not have been a more obvious elephant in the room (or windmill) when Hannah Brown and Peter Weber embarked on their fantasy suite date.

They even opened up a box in the hotel room, only to find condoms in there.

It’s strange to imagine a sweaty, bearded cameraman standing in the wings as Hannah and Peter go on a treasure hunt for condoms and make out in bed.

Let’s hope he at least had some snacks to keep himself occupied.

The most memorable aspect of Hannah and Peter’s date? Hannah going on After the Final Rose and revealing to a live studio audience, Chris Harrison, Bachelor Nation, and Peter’s family that she and Peter had sex in a windmill.

Four times!

Peter’s mom smiled and clapped like her son graduated Harvard with a 4.0.

7. Luke Parker and Hannah Brown argue about pre-marital sex

It seems as if the Luke Parker’s of the world want nothing more than to screw up our sex lives, at least that’s what it seemed like during his fantasy suite date with Hannah Brown.

The pair never even made it to the overnight portion of the date before they were arguing about pre-marital sex (which seems strange considering Jed Wyatt previously walked in on the pair getting hot and heavy during a cocktail party).

Luke told Hannah, “Let’s talk about sex.”

She lit up like a kid on Christmas morning before her smile quickly disappeared when Luke continued.

He told her he would not feel comfortable staying if she was planning on having sex with the other contestants (he definitely didn’t know about the windmill yet).

The pair argued, and Hannah eventually sent him home in the infamous black SUV with a middle finger as a wave goodbye. Well, not before Luke asked if he could pray over her first.

Vomit.

8. Ed Swiderski couldn’t get it up

Again, the poor camera guys on this show at least deserve a good sandwich and a magazine to get through these fantasy suites.

Ed Swiderski and Jillian Harris clearly didn’t engage in the hot windmill sex that Hannah and Peter did; actually, they didn’t have sex at all.

In a scene that looked like early 80s softcore porn, Ed slathered up Jillian in oil, the camera panned out to the ocean, the light went off, and it looked as if they were getting under the sheets.

The camera then came back, showing Jillian and Ed talking about how tired they were, and Ed not being able to show her the affection he wanted to.

In other words, Ed couldn’t get it up.

On national television.

Poor guy.

9. Rachel Lindsay and Peter Kraus want different things

In one of the most heart-wrenching scenes we’ve ever seen in the Bachelor franchise, Rachel Lindsay and Peter Kraus discussed his reluctance to get engaged, leaving The Bachelorette upset.

People all over Bachelor Nation were yelling at their television screens because it was so obvious what kind of guy Peter is. Who hasn’t dated someone indecisive who can’t commit?

The entire point of coming on The Bachelor or Bachelorette is to get married at the end, so it wasn’t a good look when Peter asked Rachel how she would feel if he wasn’t ready to propose at the end.

Peter was someone who played with Rachel’s emotions, and despite their gut-wrenching breakup, viewers were happy she sent him home in the long run.

Rachel is now married to Bryan Abasolo and is not living a mediocre life, as Peter so rudely told her she would.

10. Colton Underwood fence jump

It was the fence jump that will forever go down in Bachelor franchise history.

Bachelor producers were doing cartwheels when they realized they would have the preview trailer to end them all, a fence jump in a foreign land, in the dark, with scary music to add to the intensity.

When Cassie Randolph broke up with Colton Underwood because she wasn’t ready for an engagement (we’ll call it “pulling a Peter Kraus”), Colton was utterly devastated and ran away.

In the end, Colton convinced Cassie to take him back, and the pair were able to spend a night together in the fantasy suite. It was a huge waste of condoms.

Or was it?

Guess we’ll have to read Colton’s tell-all book to find out.

It was easily one of the most memorable fantasy suite moments in Bachelor history.