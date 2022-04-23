Tom Schwartz shuts down rumors he kissed Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss at Coachella

Tom Schwartz shuts down rumors that claim he was seen getting romantic with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss at Coachella. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Tom Schwartz may be tight-lipped about his current breakup and divorce from wife Katie Maloney, but he wasn’t about to let the rumor mill continue swirling about him hooking up with another Vanderpump Rules star.

Tom and Katie announced their separation on March 15 after weeks of speculation questioning the status of their marriage. Since news of their split broke, Katie and Tom have both been fielding questions about their current dating life — and Tom recently set the record straight.

It all started after a Twitter user shared a screenshot that claimed Tom had attended the Coachella music festival and was seen getting chummy with his co-star Raquel Leviss.

Tom Schwartz denies kissing Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss

The original tweet shared an image of a text message screenshot in which an individual claimed to have seen Tom at Coachella hanging out with Raquel.

According to the text, not only were the cast members in attendance, but it also alleged they were romantic with one another.

“Tom Schwartz and Raquel [Leviss] boldly holding hands and making out,” the screenshot read. “Seems like Peter [Madrigal] was definitely for optics. The comfort level between these two wasn’t a first time hookup. I’m shocked. Didn’t grab a picture but I’m sure someone did….”

However, Tom took the opportunity to shut down the rumors himself when others began commenting and questioning the validity of the text’s claims.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to Tom, it’s not true. Not only did he deny getting romantic with Raquel, but Tom put the final nail in the coffin by confirming he didn’t even attend the music festival.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂,” he tweeted in response.

Pic credit: @twschwa/Twitter

Pump Rules viewers question the rumors validity, say it would reveal Raquel’s taste in men

The post quickly garnered attention from Vanderpump Rules viewers, who weighed in with their thoughts on the possibility of Raquel and Tom becoming a pair.

One Bravo fan page shared a GIF of Lisa Vanderpump in response to the rumor and captioned it, “Now this is some tea.”

Now this is some tea pic.twitter.com/d19CDE3BqC — the bravo chronicles (@bravochronicles) April 19, 2022

Others pointed out that if Raquel truly was in attendance with Tom, it said plenty about her taste in men.

“If that’s true I guess Raquel has a type – immature men,” one user wrote.

“Immature men with drug/drinking problems. Schwartz couldn’t even slow down the drug use to try to have a baby,” another user wrote in response.

Pic credit: @snoopdawnydawn/@beth_pangborn/Twitter

Given the complex breakup Tom is going through with Katie and Raquel’s dramatic split from James Kennedy, the likelihood that there is any truth to the rumors seems minimal. However, it is Vanderpump Rules, and viewers will likely have to wait and see if the show is picked up for another season before any truth comes to light.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.