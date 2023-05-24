Tom Sandoval spotted at dinner with blonde woman, denies he’s dating her

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was spotted with a mystery blonde last week.

The rumor mill immediately began buzzing that Sandoval had a new lady in his life following his affair with Raquel Leviss and break up with Ariana Madix.

Sandoval has been in the hot seat since his months-long affair with Raquel was exposed in March.

The disgraced Bravo personality has been focused on touring with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

That was the case this past week when Sandoval was spotted with Karlee Hale, sparking romance rumors.

Sandoval isn’t here for those rumors and has declared he’s not dating Karlee.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval denies dating Karlee Hale

Karlee is a Texas-based influencer and the blonde that was hanging out with Sandoval after one of his concerts.

TikTok account @sarahkoefod got the rumor mill running ramped with photos of Sandoval out with Karlee.

However, according to TMZ and Sandoval’s rep, there’s more to the story than what was featured on the social media platform. His rep spilled to the outlet that Sandoval and Karlee are just friends who enjoyed a night out on the town.

Sandoval’s team also revealed that it was a group outing, not just a one-on-one date like dinner.

The speculation regarding his relationship with Karlee comes hot on the heels of Monsters and Critics reporting that Sandoval and Raquel have called it quits.

Although Sandoval has been trying to keep his personal life private since his cheating ways were exposed, he will face the consequences of his action in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in the hot seat at the Vanderpump Rules reunion

Tonight kicks off the highly anticipated three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion. The show was filmed three weeks after Scandoval broke with Sandoval and Raquel facing their cast members.

Vanderpump Rules have been anxiously waiting for the cheaters to feel the wrath of their friend group or, rather, former friends. There was no holding back in the trailer for the event, with everyone taking their shot at Raquel and Sandoval.

A bombshell that fans are unaware of is reportedly dropped at the reunion too. It most likely has to do with Scandoval because, let’s face it, there isn’t much else to talk about at the reunion.

James Kennedy and his one-liners were part of the unexpected moments from the reunion trailer. Sandoval and James also have a massive fight at the reunion, which the DJ recently opened up about.

Tom Sandoval has denied he has a new woman in his life after he was spotted with Texas influencer Karlee Hale. That certainly won’t stop people from speculating any time he’s with Karlee or another woman.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.