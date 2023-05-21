Lisa Vanderpump reacts to Ariana Madix claims she was ‘too nice’ to Tom Sandoval after Raquel Leviss affair

Lisa Vanderpump has been right in the middle of Scandoval since news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss for months.

The Vanderpump Rules matriarch is no stranger to dealing with drama among the cast.

However, this cheating scandal was one for the books dividing the cast and those close to Lisa.

Ariana broke her silence after the Season 10 finale saw the fallout of Scandoval.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ariana commented that Lisa “was little too nice to” when Sandoval was having his meltdown.

Lisa has responded to Ariana’s words as a new divide just might be emerging.

What did Lisa Vanderpump say about Ariana Madix’s accusation?

The 5th Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala was held this week at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills. It’s an event that supports Lisa’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Although Lisa was there to shine a line on her foundation, it was hard to escape Scandoval, which has put a shadow on everything surrounding Vanderpump Rules.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Lisa was asked about her thoughts on Ariana’s reaction to her treatment of Sandoval on the Vanderpump Rules finale.

“I’ve known him for a long time. Of course, I’m condemning what he did. That’s why I said, ‘You’re not a bad person. You just did a bad thing.’ And my heart was always with Ariana. Maybe I didn’t kind of, you know, scream at him and lambast him, but everybody else had done that,” she expressed.

Lisa didn’t feel like being one of many who were chastising Sandoval. No, she doesn’t condone or agree with what Sandoval and Raquel did to Ariana or the friend group, for that matter.

However, when Sandoval had a meltdown in her living room, Lisa didn’t want to add more to him. Lisa also expressed his crying or meltdown was worse than what was caught on camera.

“The man that was sitting in my living room, it felt like a broken man. So, I just didn’t want to pile on, to be honest,” she shared with the outlet.

Lisa Vanderpump weighs in on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ split

Terri Seymour from Extra also got a chance to talk with Lisa at the gala. Once again, Scandoval was addressed with Terri wanting to know Lisa’s thoughts on Raquel checking into a mental health facility.

Lisa admitted she couldn’t speak on that because she hadn’t talked to Raquel at all. She also had no idea if Sandoval and Raquel were still together following their reported breakup.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanderpump Rules Season 11 has been greenlit, but even Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t know where the cast goes from here.

She did reference the reunion in her interview with Terri teasing she wasn’t sure it would go beyond the first five minutes.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.