Country singer Maren Morris writes song out of Tom Schwartz’s Vanderpump Rules finale woes

Country singer Maren Morris has written a song about Tom Schwartz and his Vanderpump Rules finale woes.

The scandal of Tom Sandoval cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with their good friend Raquel Leviss finally played out on Vanderpump Rules.

Scandvoal plagued Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, and the finale featured the aftermath of the cast finding out about the affair.

Vanderpump Rules fans watched as Schwartz had an awkward conversation with his ex, Katie Maloney.

Schwartz’s lament had Katie telling him he sounded like a country song.

Now singer Maren has accepted that challenge turning his words into a new tune, and it’s so good.

At Katie’s apartment, Schwartz told his ex he was struggling before rambling off a list of things that had him in shambles.

“I’m just a dude trying to get by in life. I got a lot on my mind. My health, my wealth, my family. There’s f**king man-eating Nile crocodiles in Florida now. I don’t f–king know,” Schwartz said, resulting in Katie claiming he sounded like a country song.

On Friday, Maren took to Tik Tok to sing what Schwartz said as she strummed along on her guitar. The Vanderpump Rules scene played before Maren belted out her new hilarious tune.

“The moment Katie realized she made the right choice,’ was written across the TikTok with a laughing/crying emoji and a clapping emoji.

Maren captioned the footage, “Theres a song for everything. #vanderpumprules #country #countrymusic.”

Vanderump Rules star Katie Maloney reacts to Maren Morris’ song

The comment section of the TikTok video was filled with replies from fans who were giddy with happiness over Maren writing a song about Schwartz’s woes.

Even Katie saw the footage and popped up with her own reply.

“I’m deceased 💀💀💀😂😂😂,” Katie wrote, with Maren responding, “But you SNAPPED. 🐊.”

Maren was a hit with Vanderpump Rules fans, one of whom was surprised the singer was up to date on the drama surrounding the hit Bravo show.

Another let the country crooner know that she never lets her fans down.

There was even a request for Maren to create a song about another iconic saying from Vanderpump Rules. This time from the reunion and was courtesy of James Kennedy.

“next can you do ‘you’re a worm with a mustache,'” wrote the user.

Scandoval has become a media frenzy, with several celebrities sharing their opinions on the hot topic.

The latest comes from country singer Maren Morris as she pokes fun at Tom Schwartz for feeling sorry for himself in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale.

Perhaps the singer will create even more tunes after the three-part reunion show beginning on Wednesday, May 24.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.