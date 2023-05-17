Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney does not feel bad for ‘morally bankrupt’ Raquel Leviss

As the Vanderpump Rules drama kicks into high gear with the season finale and three-part reunion coming in the following weeks, the cast members weigh in on what went down and their feelings about Scandoval.

Katie Maloney is removed from the direct impact of Scandoval but still has opinions. After all, she has known Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval throughout their relationship. Being married to Tom Schwartz made it unavoidable.

She had her share of drama during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules with Raquel Leviss, especially after she kissed Schwartz while everyone was in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding. That didn’t compare to what happened with Scandoval, but it made Katie angry.

Now that the dust has settled from the reunion taping, things have returned to the new normal for the group.

The upcoming episodes will likely reignite viewers’ opinions, especially about Raquel and how she could have done some of the things she did to those who were her friends.

However, Katie isn’t in the business of feeling bad for Raquel.

Katie Maloney calls Raquel Leviss ‘morally bankrupt’

In a clip from Katie Maloney’s appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she was asked whether she felt sorry for Raquel Leviss regarding the bullying and what she was going through.

“Not really,” was Katie’s response, which wasn’t surprising.

She said, “When you are morally bankrupt, and you cause this kind of chaos like you need to be equipped to deal with the backlash. You can’t just move through life wrecking s**t and then not be prepared to clean up after yourself.”

Scandoval timeline had Katie Maloney shook

A sneak peek from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale showed Ariana Madix telling Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and a few of their guy friends how things went down when she found out about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss.

The timeline suggests the affair started right after Charlotte died, just weeks before Scheana married Brock Davis in Mexico.

Ariana then revealed the NSFW video she discovered between Tom and Raquel was filmed at Tom Schwartz’s place. Katie’s face said it all as she looked stunned to learn everything.

It will be interesting to see how Katie reacts throughout the rest of the finale and what goes down at the reunion. Not only is she dealing with one of her dear friend’s heartbreak, but she also has to deal with the realization her ex-husband likely knew about the affair all along.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.