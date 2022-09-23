Tom Sandoval gives update on strained friendship with former Pump Rules co-star Jax Taylor

Tom Sandoval provides update on his friendship with former Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval recently provided an update on his on-again-off-again friendship with former co-star Jax Taylor.

The former co-stars have had a longstanding feud with one another, and while the details have always remained relatively muddy as to what started the feud, their various tiffs over the years certainly didn’t help.

Although the two had been close friends when Vanderpump Rules aired its first season, by Season 2, Tom and Jax were practically at each others’ throats after it was revealed Jax had slept with Tom’s then-girlfriend Kristen Doute.

Their friendship remained on rocky ground long after that, though by the time Jax’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright rolled around in Season 8, it seemed they might be getting back on track.

Unfortunately, the love was short-lived, and just months after the wedding, Jax admitted he had regrets about allowing Tom to be his best man.

In a recent interview, Tom opened up about his friendship with Jax and revealed where the two stand today.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval opens up about strained friendship with Jax Taylor

While speaking with E! News, Tom revealed a new update on his friendship with Jax. As it turns out, there may have been some progress in mending the relationship.

Tom shared, “I don’t hang out with him a ton, but I see him at The Abbey.”

“I ran into him at a party on Labor Day,” he continued. “We talked and hung out. It was cool. It’s chill.”

Tom concluded stating that although they’re not “super, super tight,” the former co-stars aren’t completely ignoring one another either.

“We’ll catch up,” Tom added.

Jax previously admitted his ‘regrets’ for allowing Tom to be a groomsman in 2020 wedding to Brittany Cartwright

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it wasn’t long after Jax said “I do” in his wedding with Brittany Cartwright that he once again changed his tune about his friendship with Tom.

Speaking with ET at the time, Jax admitted, “I did change my mind and allow him to not only come to the wedding, but to be in my wedding and do I regret that, yes.”

He continued to confess he felt “a little bit bullied” into allowing Tom to be part of the wedding party.

Jax’s feud with Tom is just one among the many spats he’s had with his former co-stars over the years, but a reconciliation may be in the cards for these two.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.