Tom Girardi’s CFO accused of embezzling $10 million, Erika Jayne calls it ‘crazy’

RHOBH star Erika Girardi said things are getting “crazier” in the Girardi-Keese investigation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Erika Girardi has reacted to new revelations amid the fraud case involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi— and it seems to be her way of saying, “I told you so.”

The reality star has always told The Real Housewives of Beverly fans and her castmates not to judge her and to just wait.

She kept saying that she didn’t work at Tom’s law firm and wasn’t in charge of the finances.

Now the former CFO of Girardi & Keese, Christopher Kamon, has been arrested and accused of embezzling $10 million from the firm bank accounts and having other fraudulent activities and schemes on the side.

He is accused of using the funds to help finance the remodeling of his Los Angeles home and purchase a mansion in the Bahamas.

He’s also accused of giving an escort a $20,000-per-month allowance, a $120,000 purse, and other lavish gifts.

RHOBH: Girardi-Keese CFO said to be a ‘flight risk’

Kamon, who reportedly had five luxury homes, was arrested at Baltimore-Washington International Airport on wire-fraud charges.

He was returning from the Bahamas, where he is said to have recently purchased a mansion worth over $2 million, the price of which would have reportedly allowed him to claim permanent residency on the Caribbean Island.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The unnamed escort reportedly told federal agents that he had discussed fleeing there, along with changing his name, but government lawyers at the U.S. District Court in Maryland believe she also tipped him off when the FBI contacted her.

Kamon, 49, worked at Girardi Keese for 20 years, and prosecutors say he was in the perfect position to know the ins and outs of the multimillion-dollar legal settlements that went through the firm.

During Thursday’s hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen McGuinn said Kamon could easily be a flight risk.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Maddox said he believed that Kamon may well not have returned to the US if he had known that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

He ordered Kamon to remain in federal custody and to be transferred to California to face wire fraud charges.

Erika Girardi says Girardi Keese case ‘gets crazier and crazier’

Erika reacted to the news of Kamon’s arrest by sharing a screengrab of an article from the Los Angeles Times, which was the first to report the news. Erika wrote, “this s**t gets crazier and crazier.”

Her post felt a lot like another victory lap.

The case put forward by federal prosecutors claimed that Kamon’s alleged “side fraud” was part of a “larger theft scheme” at Girardi Keese involving several possible “co-schemers.” A criminal investigation is still ongoing against the firm.

Friends and followers were swift to offer their support to Erika. Her good friend and co-star, Lisa Rinna, was quick to comment, replying, “Well, well, well.”

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Other RHOBH fans claimed the investigation into Girardi Keese always should have started with the Finance Department of the law firm instead of focusing on Erika, who didn’t even work there.

One fan wrote, “She told us to just wait!” Another RHOBH viewer pointed out that they should have started with investigating the CFO instead of trying to take Erika’s million-dollar earrings.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Another wrote, “When she says, she’s let the court system handle it. We should get it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.