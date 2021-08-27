Tom Brooks is the first ‘founding male creator’ to join Stephanie Matto’s adult platform

Tom Brooks joins Stephanie Matto’s adult platform. Pic credit:@stepanka/YouTube/TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto is not just creating a space for herself but her fellow creators as well and Tom Brooks is the latest TLC star to join her adult website. The reality TV personality has been promoting her new platform, Unfiltrd as she gears up for the upcoming launch.

The company’s Instagram page has been teasing some of the popular creators that are currently on board and the latest addition might be a surprise to many people.

Tom Brooks joins forces with Stephanie Matto

Stephanie Matto just shared the news on her Instagram Story about the newest 90 Day Fiance cast member to join her platform.

She teased the revealed by posting, “We just announced our first male founding creator on our new fan platform launching in less than two days.” However, Stephanie didn’t share the mystery man but instead directed her followers to the Unfiltred Instagram page for the big reveal, and it was quite surprising.

Pic credit:@stepankamatto/Instagram

The Unfiltrd Instagram page shared a photo of Tom with the following caption, “Who is ready for some @tombrooks_tv ? Launch is less than 2 days away and we are so excited to have this 90 day legend joining us as a founding creator! #unfiltrd.”

Tom Brooks is not the only TLC star on the platform. Brazilian beauty Larissa Lima is also posted up on the Unfiltrd Instagram page as a founding creator. Larissa is no stranger to sexy, NSFW content as she is already a member of the controversial website OnlyFans.

However, changes are on the horizon for the adult platform as they recently revealed plans to ban sexually explicit content, then days later they changed their tune. Larissa makes a substantial amount from OnlyFans and revealed just recently that money made from the website has been funding her cosmetic surgeries.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 cast member Stephanie Davison is another familiar face from the franchise that has joined Unfiltrd.

Stephanie Matto creates platform for adult content

Stephanie Matto is getting ready to launch her website in a matter of days and the 90 Day Fiance star is hoping to have even more creators onboard in the future.

Aside from the recently named TLC stars, other NSFW content creators to include popular TikTokers, YouTubers, fitness enthusiasts, and social media influencers are also featured on the Unfiltrd platform.

Stephanie decided to create her own website after having issues promoting her OnlyFans page on her social media platforms. Furthermore, sites such as OnlyFans and Patreon take a big cut from their creators and Stephanie wants to cut out the middle man and allow these creators to keep a large chunk of their earnings.

Unfiltrd is set to launch on August 28.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.