Tom Bergeron reveals his one regret from Dancing with the Stars

Tom Bergeron on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars fans are still talking about former host Tom Bergeron.

The long-time DWTS host was fired, along with partner Erin Andrews, so the show could bring in Tyra Banks to replace them.

Fans to this day are still asking for Tom to return and replace Tyra as the host, but he has said more than once that it will never happen.

Tom has another secret project lined up on another network, and fans are still waiting on him to finally announce it.

In the meantime, Tom is still answering questions about Dancing with the Stars.

Tom Bergeron has one regret about Dancing with the Stars

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired right when the pandemic was starting, and that bothered him.

On his appearance on Bob Saget’s Here For You podcast, Tom said that he and Erin had plans for the show during the pandemic.

He said that the two of them had come up with ideas to take the restrictions during the pandemic and try to use them as an advantage and have some fun with the new forced format.

“Had Erin and I stayed with the show — we had texted about it, with the pandemic and knowing that they’d have to make all kinds of allotments for no studio audience and all that, that our goal then as the co-hosts would be to make it OK. To make it fun,” Tom said.

He added, “To treat what a lot of people would regard as a liability as an advantage, that’s the joy of doing live TV. So that’s really the only thing I regretted not being able to do is weave in that playfulness with the restrictions that might have been present.”

Tom and Erin are happy to be gone from Dancing with the Stars

Both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have said they are happy they are no longer on Dancing with the Stars.

While it hurt at first, with Tom disappointed and Erin feeling like a “loser,” they both said it was for the better.

Erin moved on to her job with Fox Sports and the NFL and she said she doesn’t even watch the show anymore, preferring to tune in to The Voice.

As for Tom, he had an amusing outlook on it.

“Actually, I think Erin and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody,” Tom said. “When I found out who they replaced me with and that that person had the same initials as me, my tweet was, ‘Well, I guess I’m not getting back my monogrammed towels.'”

As for what is next, Tom shot a pilot for a show called Tic-Tac-Dough for NBC and he is waiting to see if it is picked up for series.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The next season should arrive late in 2022 on ABC.