Tim Malcolm sadly announces the death of his sister-in-law Tonda, says she ‘lost her battle with cancer’

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star Tim Malcolm and his family are currently in mourning following the death of his sister-in-law Tonda, who he often refers to as his “sister.”

Tim, who’s been a staple on TLC since his first appearance on the franchise years ago, has talked about his sister’s cancer battle before, but he recently gave a heartbreaking update.

In a new social media post, Tim confirmed that Tonda passed away, and he thanked his followers for their support and prayers despite the devastating news.

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast member took to social media recently to share the sad news of Tonda’s passing.

In a video posted to Instagram, Tim and his brother, Shayne Malcolm, Tonda’s husband, expressed thanks to those who have been supportive throughout Tonda’s years-long battle.

“My sister Tonda who we spoke about on an episode of #90dayfiancediaries lost her battle with cancer today,” wrote Tim in the post.

“Please do not write me with sympathy, send those messages to my brother @realshaynemalcolm as he lost his wife today,” continued the TLC star, who also mentioned Tonda’s two sons who will now be without their mom.

Tim noted that Tonda was battling a “rare form of small cell lung cancer” for over two years and was diagnosed with the deadly disease “a month or so before the quarantine.”

Tim Malcolm thanks people for their prayers and support

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast member had nothing but glowing things to say about his sister-in-law in the post shared to Instagram,

“Tonda was also who helped me with every charity auction I ever did,” wrote Tim. “She was an exemplary mother, family member, wife, sister, and most of all she was my friend.”

The TLC star and entrepreneur expressed his appreciation for those who’ve been supporting their family with prayers for Tonda while she was still battling the rare disease.

“Thank you guys for remembering her story and continuing to send prayers and well wishes to me over the last [two] years,” he noted. “It’s been rough for our family, however, I am so happy that Tonda finally gets the peace she so well deserved. Kiss your loved ones, tomorrow is never guaranteed.”

In the video, Tim expressed thanks once again and noted that they are now in the process of planning Tonda’s funeral.

“Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes,” said Tim.

“We’re still trying to plan the funeral, and we’ll keep you updated but thank you guys, keep my brother in your prayers,” he added.

