Tigerlily Abdelfattah defends Adnan’s Tell All behavior, claims critics are ‘jealous’ of their marriage

Adnan Abdelfattah was out of pocket during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All, but his wife, Tigerlily Abdelfattah, is standing by his side.

As viewers watched Sunday night, Adnan wreaked havoc on stage with almost all his castmates.

Most of his castmates felt he was controlling Tigerlily, and when they called him out for it, he retaliated.

Adnan went at it backstage with Brian, Niles, and Vanja when they approached him about his behavior.

When Tigerlily got called out by Joey Coan for walking on eggshells around her husband, Adnan left the stage to let her speak for herself.

“If anybody [says] any s**t, they will be in trouble with me,” he threatened.

At one point, host Shaun Robinson asked Tigerlily to share how she felt about Adnan’s mom telling her that no man – her son included – should control a woman.

Adnan warned Tigerlily to ‘be careful’ when answering Shaun Robinson’s question

But before she could finish her answer, Adnan warned her, “Be careful.”

Most of Adnan and Tigerlily‘s castmates and 90 Day Fiance viewers were taken aback by his seemingly condescending advice. Still, Tigerlily says her husband was just looking out for her best interests.

Following Sunday’s wild Tell All episode, Tigerlily opened her Instagram DMs to her followers for a Q&A session.

One of the questions came from a 90 Day Fiance fan who asked Tigerlily why Adnan told her to “be careful” before she spoke.

Tigerlily says Adnan was ‘protecting’ her

“He was actually protecting me when he said that bc he knows of the NDA’s I have in place,” she reasoned.

When another fan asked Tigerlily whether she feels she has to think about how she answers questions to make Adnan happy, she claimed that wasn’t the case.

“When I’m thinking about how to answer things, it’s not bc I’m trying to make him happy,” she alleged. “I have other reasons.”

Tigerlily takes aim at Niles, says Adnan’s comments to Brian were ‘reasonable’

Tigerlily touched on several other topics during her Q&A, including Adnan’s confrontations with Niles and Brian backstage.

The next submission from a follower was a complaint expressing disappointment in Adnan’s treatment of his castmates, especially Niles, who has Autism, and Brian, who’s in a wheelchair.

Once again, Tigerlily defended Adnan, explaining his behavior and deflecting the blame onto Niles and Brian.

Tigerlily wrote that she is a professional with a background in working with people with disabilities; therefore, Niles “didn’t seem on the spectrum” to her.

“But regardless, even if he is,” she continued, “It doesn’t give a free pass to be an a**hole.”

Regarding Adnan’s comments towards Brian — which included telling him he ended up in a wheelchair because he didn’t “follow religion” — Tigerlily claimed her husband meant to say not to take advice from a former drug dealer who “got himself in a situation to be shot which lead to him being in a wheelchair.”

“Pretty sensible to me,” she added.

In another Instagram Story slide, Tigerlily agreed with a fan who wrote, “You know in our country everybody get jealous of people [with] good relationship[s].”

“Yes, it definitely shows!” Tigerlily wrote.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All is heating up quickly

Adnan and Tigerlily’s post-season appearance is just getting started, and it’s already creating a stir.

The four-part Tell All has three more parts, and Adnan isn’t finished stirring the pot, either.

Adnan and Niles will face off later this season in the “Tell All fight of the century,” and the rest of the cast will get into some climactic discussions of their own.

Joey and Magda reveal whether they ever ended up getting engaged, and Adnan will take aim at yet another castmate, Veah, when they clash over religion.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19, at 8/7c on TLC.