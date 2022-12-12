Tiffany Franco shows off shrinking body while dancing with hairstylist

Tiffany Franco shows off her dance moves. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Tiffany Franco had a bit of fun with her hairstylist, Darien Diaz after he gave her a fresh new do.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star showed off her best dance moves and her shrinking body in a video posted on social media.

Tiffany looked glam with chunky bangs covering her forehead and her long, layered tresses flowing down her shoulders.

She added a pair of sunglasses and so did Darien as they got ready to bust a move to the sped-up version of the song, Bloody Mary by Lady Gaga.

Tiffany started off with both hands on her knees as she crouched down.

However, once the song started, she and Darien started dancing and doing a bunch of nifty hand movements — acting out the words in the song, “I’ll dance dance dance with my hands, hands, hands.”

The duo ended their routine in laughter as the clip ended.

The TLC personality posted the cute dance video on TikTok a few hours ago and it has already been viewed by over 19,000 people.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco chic in an all-black outfit

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had a stylish outfit to go with her fresh new hairdo as she showed off her 70-pound weight loss.

Tiffany wore all-black in a silk shirt with long sleeves which she wore unbuttoned to reveal a belly-baring crop top underneath.

She paired the shirt and top with black leggings and accessorized with gold including gold rings on both hands and a gold layered necklace.

The mom-of-two opted for soft glam makeup with a pink matte lip.

Tiffany did not reveal why she got all glammed up with her new extensions and stylish outfit.

However, she’s been very busy the past few days, first partying the night away with Angela Deem for her birthday and then spending a steamy pool day with her new guy, Dan.

Tiffany Franco is a GXVE Beauty ambassador

Tiffany has her own makeup line, Addy Rose Cosmetics, but she’s also partnered with a major brand, GXVE Beauty.

Earlier this year, the 90 Day: The Single Life star excitedly shared with her Instagram followers that she was “lucky enough to work with @gxvebeauty Gwen Stefani‘s new brand of makeup!!”

Tiffany created a stunning makeup look using the products and gave The Voice coach rave reviews for the makeup line.

“You guys know I keep it real and I’m only 100% going to recommend anything cosmetics if I know they are amazing quality,” said Tiffany. “I have to say she knocked it out of the park!!! Look how I elevate my makeup with a pop of GXVE 🔥🔥🔥 #GxveBeauty #GxveBeautyPartner.”

She also shared her discount code, “TIFFANY10,” in the post.

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.