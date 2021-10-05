Tiffany Franco gets real with her followers, admits she had a ‘mini breakdown’

Tiffany Franco admits to a mini breakdown. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco has a new Instagram page where she’s getting real and raw with her followers. The mom-of-two just got honest on social media and admitted to having a mini breakdown.

Tiffany is going through a hard time right now amid the demise of her marriage to Ronald Smith.

The couple has never had an easy relationship having to live thousands of miles away with Ronald in South Africa and Tiffany in the U.S. Couple that with the fact that Tiffany has had to care for her two kids on her own not just physically but financially as well.

These were major complaints that she vocalized throughout her marriage to Ronald and now that the pair have called it quits, the brunette beauty has the added stress of her failed marriage to contend with.

Tiffany Franco gets real and raw with her followers

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently opened up about what’s been going on in her life. But don’t expect to find Tiffany’s admissions on her main Instagram page because the reality TV personality has created a second account to get up close and personal with her followers.

Tiffany guided her followers to her new Instagram account and teased, “I posted on my story something real and raw that I’m hoping can reach at least one person who needs to hear it.”

Pic credit:@tiffanfrancovsg/Instagram

She shared, “I had a mini-breakdown tonight. I try to stay strong and positive for my kids, for you guys but it’s a bumpy road. We have good days where we feel like everything is under control and there is not an obstacle we can’t overcome…But all days can’t be like this, sometimes we feel defeated and overwhelmed with everything and everyone.”

Pic credit:@tiffanfrancovsg/Instagram

“I am trying to be the best mom to my two babies and run a business and stay active on social media, cook, clean…and keep working on my weight loss journey,” said Tiffany who later admitted that she often questions herself.

Nonetheless, the TLC cast member is not letting these bad days get the best of her.

Tiffany Franco remains hopeful

The 90 Day Fiance star ended her message on a high note and shared some hopeful words for persons going through similar situations.

“The truth is, that’s part of being human. We’re are going to have amazing days where we feel like super mom, super businesswoman, number one housewife…but we’re also going to have days where we’re not.”

Pic credit:@tiffanfrancovsg/Instagram

Before ending her message Tiffany reminded her followers that, “It’s okay, you’re not failing, you’re not weak, you’re enough on your good days and on your bad days.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.