Tiffany Franco expresses how she really feels about ex Ronald Smith

Tiffany Franco just told the world how she feels about her estranged husband, Ronald Smith, and she expressed the sentiment in a funny video.

Tiffany has been using humor to throw shade at her ex for quite some time, and while she has gotten a bit of backlash for that, the mom of two doesn’t think it’s that serious.

However, we’ll have to see if Ronald responds to his ex’s latest joke at his expense.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared a post on social media with the caption “🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻 #charitywork.”

The video showed a photo of a smiling Tiffany and then the words “When anyone brings up my ex” displayed on the screen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video cut to a little boy taking a drink and gagging after tasting it, with the word “Me” displayed on the screen.

The clip garnered a lot of laughs and even more comments after it was posted on Instagram.

Instagram users sound off on Tiffany Franco’s video

Tiffany’s Instagram followers understand her sense of humor and flooded her comment section with laughing emojis.

People who’ve watched Tiffany and Ronald’s ups and downs over the years also noted that they understood why she feels this way about her ex, and they sided with her in the comments.

“I’m so happy you left R he gives South African men a bad name and you deserve a lot better Queen🔥,” wrote one Instagram user.

“YAS girl. His ‘poor me’ stories are BS!!! We can all see it a mile away, he’s not fooling anyone,” added someone else.

One person said, “Let him know 👏👏 his “poor me” post are annoying.”

“You are hilarious 😂 That was a good one 😂😂,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Here’s why Ronald Smith recently slammed 90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco

Meanwhile, Ronald Smith has been throwing shade at his ex on social media as well, and his latest post had to do with their daughter Carly.

The South African native posted a sweet video of Carly and wrote a lengthy caption along with it.

In the post, Ronald sent love to his daughter and accused his estranged wife of keeping Carly away from him.

“They can try to keep you from me or teach you of another man your father-to-be(like it currently is)… just know that they have to try harder,” said Ronald in part.

“they wont keep you from me forever because, this dada won’t stop fighting never have never will😉,” he also wrote.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear who the other man is that Ronald referred to in his post because, as far as fans know, Tiffany is single. She was hot and heavy with comedian Dan MacFarland for a few months following their reunion on the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.

However, the couple has since called it quits. The TLC star confirmed the breakup several weeks ago after removing all traces of Dan from her Instagram. She also explained that they were not compatible.

It’s unclear if Ronald was referring to Dan in his post and is unaware of the breakup or if he was talking about a new man in Tiffany’s life. If that’s the case, we’ll find out for sure in due time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.