Tiffany Franco claps back at rude comments about her body and proudly shares how much weight she’s lost

Tiffany Franco posted a stunning photo of an outfit she wore to a wedding in Hawaii as she donned a curve-hugging dress at the event.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star, who has lost a remarkable amount of weight over the past two years, got a slew of compliments about her weight loss, but there were some negative trolls in her comments.

Tiffany had to clap back at a few commenters and proudly revealed her total weight loss since undergoing surgery.

The dress at the center of the drama is a long-sleeved outfit with a plunging neckline and deep side cutouts.

However, one person wasn’t impressed and attempted to compliment Tiffany wrapped in an insult, writing that she is “gorgeous” but adding, “you are not there yet. There are so many other styles that would complement you much better.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I don’t appreciate back handed comments. I am There, i was there 80 lbs ago,” responded Tiffany. “I love my body, please don’t go around telling people their body’s are not good enough for certain styles. Confidence is beautiful…”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Meanwhile, check out Tiffany’s figure-flattering green dress in her Instagram photos below as she happily posed for pictures at the outdoor wedding.

“👗: @farailondonThank you for letting me be a part of your special day🫶🏻🌺🌴❤️ @carolinram @michaelhawco,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco has lost 83 pounds and counting

The mom of two underwent vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG) surgery in June of 2021, and a year later, she gave an update on her weight loss journey and revealed she was 80 pounds down. However, she has lost an additional three pounds since then.

Tiffany proudly told one troll that she has lost 83 pounds so far after the commenter posted the shocked face emoji and added, “I thought you lost weight.”

“I did:) I lost a lot,” responded the TLC star. “a whole 83 lbs and counting :).”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

A few months ago, the 31-year-old revealed that she was 18 pounds away from her goal weight, and now she’s inching even closer, with only 15 pounds to go.

Tiffany Franco gets love after sharing a stylish photo from Hawaii

The 90 Day: The Single Life star wasn’t phased by the crude comments — because there were tons of compliments about her outfit and impressive weight loss.

Several people came to Tiffany’s defense and reassured her that she looked great.

“THESE COMMENTS ARE NOT PASSING THE VIBE CHECK ..AS ADULTS CAN WE PLEASE BE NICE TO EACH OTHER. YOUR BEAUTIFUL MAMA,” said one Instagram user.

“Some of these comments are garbage BUT most are beautiful. You are and have ALWAYS BEEN stunning!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Damn girl you are gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥 You look amazing @tiffanyfranco_, keep up the great work ❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

“Looking gorgeous @tiffanyfranco_ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Sending all my love from South Africa🌍,” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.