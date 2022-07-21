Tia Booth says she was almost the Bachelorette

Tia Booth appeared on The Bachelor and several seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Tia Booth spilled some tea about how close she came to starring in The Bachelorette.

While speaking on her Clickbait podcast with cohosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker, the three didn’t hold back in critiquing Katie Thurston and her recent “tea spilling” about Nick Viall and her previous exes.

The Clickbait cohosts felt Katie Thurston was mistaking tea, which initially meant “spilling truths,” for just stating her unproven opinions.

Giving an example of real “tea,” Tia shared that she was almost the lead on The Bachelorette Season 16.

The Bachelorette Season 16 ultimately chose Clare Crawley and later chose Tayshia Adams to replace Clare.

While Tia doesn’t appear too broken up about not getting the lead role, she shared there was a time when she felt she was a front runner for the position.

Tia Booth was in talks to be The Bachelorette Season 16 lead

Tia Booth spoke with her cohosts on the Clickbait podcast and gave insight into the behind-the-scenes of The Bachelorette Season 16.

The Bachelorette Season 16 saw a lot of unprecedented moments as it aired during the pandemic, featured the oldest Bachelorette lead, and saw the lead leave early and get replaced by a new Bachelorette.

It’s not been revealed that the season could have been even more different as Tia came close to being the lead.

Tia revealed, “For the record, I was interviewed before Clare and Tayshia, but that is neither here nor there.”

Natasha exclaimed, “See, that is some tea! That’s some tea, Tia.”

Tia continued, saying, “I met all the jokers.” Joe then asked, “Did you think it was gonna be you?”

Tia replied, “Hell, I didn’t know. I thought I had a good chance. They called, and they were like, ‘We went in a different direction.’”

Natasha then clarified, “So instead of you, it was Clare?”

Tia confirmed, “Right. But then what if they would’ve switcherooed my a**? I would have been devastated.”

Natasha replied, “But would you have really fallen for Dale? Probably not,” and Tia agreed she wouldn’t have left the season early to be with The Bachelorette Season 16 star Dale Moss like Clare did.

Tia Booth found love outside of Bachelor Nation

While Tia didn’t get a chance to be the Bachelorette, she still found love.

Earlier this year, Tia got engaged to her fiance Taylor Mock.

Taylor surprised Tia when he proposed during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

The couple learned that Tia was pregnant just a few days after getting engaged.

Taylor and Tia are expecting a baby boy that is due this December.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.