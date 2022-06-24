Tia Booth opens up about pregnancy and conception

Tia Booth talks conception and provides intimate details. Pic credit: ABC

Tia Booth announced her pregnancy earlier this week, and now she is giving more in-depth details about when she and her fiance, Taylor Mock, conceived the baby.

As this is Tia and Taylor’s first child, conceived shortly after getting engaged, there is a lot of newness in every twist and turn of the journey.

However, Tia is sure about one thing, and that is the day, and exact moment, Baby Mock was conceived.

Tia Booth reveals intimate details about her conception

While on her podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation with fellow co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker, Tia outlined when that exact moment was.

Tia declared, “Nine days after we got engaged, I found out I was about four or five weeks pregnant. We technically were pregnant when we got engaged, we just didn’t know. I remember perfectly when we got pregnant.”

She went on to say, “It was March 26 and we were about to go watch the Razorbacks play basketball. It was March Madness. I work with Natural Cycles and Modern Fertility and I remember tracking my Natural Cycles that day, and after I was like, ‘Oh shoot, that was a red day.’ You aren’t supposed to have unprotected sex on a red day, but we did. We were almost in the clear, but that was it!”

Tia revealed that when she went to the doctor to verify her pregnancy after taking numerous at-home tests, he told her the calculation of weeks starts from the day of her last period. She said she told her doctor, “No, doc, it was March 26. I know it for sure.”

Tia talked about what made her take a pregnancy test

According to the Bachelor Nation alum, she felt completely normal, but she was a little late on her period, which she said usually does not happen. She thought it was actually just stress because she had started wedding planning.

But Tia claimed, “Then I had a dream that I was pregnant. Then I had another dream that I found out I lost a baby. And what a mind f**k. The next day I texted my friend telling her I dreamed I was pregnant and she asked if I was late on my period, so she told me to take a test. I took a test and it was positive.”

At first, Tia was freaked out by the news because she had just recently gotten engaged and was trying to plan her dream wedding. However, after letting the thought settle, she got excited about the sudden lifestyle and body change.

How Tia reacted to the news

Although she was stunned when she found out she was pregnant, she said, “At this point, I’m 30. We weren’t trying to get pregnant, but we also weren’t trying very hard not to get pregnant. It wasn’t a complete shock, so once I got over the initial stress, I was excited!”

Tia has exclaimed how thankful and grateful she has been for the support from Bachelor Nation alums and fans alike. While her initial pregnancy announcement post that she had spent hours formulating to pay tribute to her dad as well had somehow gotten deleted an hour after she put it up, she was able to repost it after getting over the biggest news ever being erased somehow.

