Tia Booth explains why her pregnancy announcement was deleted online 

Tia Booth had an emotional Father’s Day as she paid tribute to her late father while also making an exciting announcement.

Tia revealed online that she’s pregnant and expecting with her fiance Taylor Mock.

The Bachelor Nation star announced her pregnancy in a social media post that was quickly deleted, leaving fans concerned.

However, Tia explained that the post’s deletion wasn’t her doing.

Tia Booth’s pregnancy post ‘disappeared’

Tia Booth shared her pregnancy news with friends and followers on Father’s Day, but shortly after, the post no longer appeared on her page.

Some fans took notice, including one who wrote, “Yikes She deleted it.”

However, Tia refuted the claim and commented, “yikes-no I didn’t. It literally disappeared.”

Tia also took to her Instagram stories to further document what happened to the post, and she appeared just as perplexed as fans.

In Tia’s Instagram story, she showed a clip of her post on her main Instagram page at 7:37 and then showed that at 7:40, the post was no longer there.

Tia wrote over the Instagram story, “7:40 pm – gone. My post disappeared!!! What in the actual f, @instagram ???? I was outside watering my grass [laughing emoji] not even near my phone and it disappeared!”

How did Tia Booth announce her pregnancy?

Fortunately, Tia was able to get her post back on her page.

The post featured a sleek black and white photo of Tia and Taylor, as well as a childhood photo of Tia and her late dad.

Tia addressed the mixed emotions that this Father’s Day stirred up since she lost her father but is also preparing to welcome a new life to her family.

Tia’s caption read, “This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration. While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever🤍.”

