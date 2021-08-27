Throwback photos of Angela and her ex-husband have surfaced

Old photos of Angela and her ex-husband have been shared. Pic credit: TLC

Rare photos of controversial 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member Angela Deem have made their way to social media.

Five different photos of Angela with her ex-husband, who was also Skyla’s stepdad, show Angela looking a lot younger. Not much is known about Angela’s ex-husband and these photos have not been widely circulated yet.

Angela has undergone a complete physical transformation, and these old photos of her highlight just how drastic the change is. Angela has spoken publically about having had weight loss surgery, a breast reduction, and lift followed by large breast implants, and lip fillers.

90 Day Fiance web sleuths found photos of Angela Deem with her ex-husband

The photos were released by 90 Day Fiance fan page @truecrime_jankie which were given to them by a follower who got some of them from Skyla’s TikTok.

They depict Angela in what looks like the ’90s through the 2000s based on Skyla’s potential age in the pictures.

In some of the photos, Angela does not have her signature bleach blonde hair, instead, it looks like she used to sport her natural brunette hair color. They also show that she has always been a havier set gal, which she has talked about on the show.

Throwback photos of Angela are rare and wildly popular among her supporters and critics who are curious to see just how much she has transformed.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers do not want to see Angela within the franchise again

Angela Deem does get TLC and 90 Day Fiance good ratings because of her vulgar behavior, lack of a filter, and bombastic personality, but many viewers think she has taken it too far.

Her verbal abuse toward Michael and past threats of physical violence against him has sent many onlookers over the edge and they don’t want TLC to condone that level of toxic behavior.

Angela has been on tour hanging out with various other 90 Day Fiance cast members in what appears to be an effort to drum up support amid all the backlash.

According to Michael’s friends The Goofballs, Angela and Michael are still together presently but they think Angela is trying to divorce him now that their 90 Day fame might be over. They claim that Michael is still loyal to Angela and they feel bad for their friend but all they can do is support him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.