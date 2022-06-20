Thomas Jacobs turns 30 and Becca Kufrin throws him an epic 90s birthday bash

Thomas Jacobs turns 30-years-old. Pic credit: ABC

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin have pretty much been inseparable since they separated on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 but then reconnected afterward away from cameras.

As the two social media influencers have posted photos and posts together on Instagram, and have talked about their relationship on Becca’s co-hosted podcast Bachelor Happy Hour, they continue to flourish as a couple.

Recently, Becca even broke the norm and proposed to Thomas herself, instead of the other way around. While Thomas was as shocked as all the rest of Bachelor Nation about this non-traditional gesture, he was equally as happy.

Now, as Thomas has turned the big 3-0, Becca continues to show her love and support for her now-fiance, as she celebrated his day by throwing him a huge 90s birthday bash complete with his friends and family.

Thomas Jacobs’ birthday bash was full of all the things 90s-related

While Thomas’ party included a lot of neon colors, rubix cubes, graffiti, gold chains, boomboxes, yard water slides, drinks, and food, it also came with great friends and memories as well.

In fact, Thomas captioned his post and numerous photos by saying, “Thank you to everyone who made my 30th so freaking awesome and special shout-out to @bkoof for going above and beyond to make sure it’s not possible to have another birthday as funky fresh as this one (fire flame emoji) #90sBabies #MyJointsHurt #30Club.”

Bachelor Nation alums react to Thomas turning 30

Bachelor Nation alum, Kendall Long, who made a reappearance on this past season of Bachelor in Paradise to allegedly gain closure with her previous boyfriend, Joe Amabile, posted first.

Kendall was invited and participated in the party and festivities, as she wrote, “Had such a blast! Love your famiy! Deft one for the books.”

Becca herself was the next to post on Thomas’ comment wall as she stated jokingly, “Remember when you thought 30 was ‘over the hill’? Can’t wait for this new decade with you!”

Nick Viall, former Bachelor himself, and Bryan Abasolo, who won Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and is currently her husband, gave Thomas their birthday wishes next.

Nick stated, “Happy birthday pal,” as Bryan exclaimed, “Happy Birthday bro! All the best!”

Fans took time to wish Thomas a happy birthday too

One connected with Thomas on being in the 30s club now as the particular fan wrote, “Happy birthday Thomas!!!!! Looked like a blast, welcome to the 30s it is really the best.”

Another had a birthday on the same day as Thomas, while one viewer commented on how much she loved the 90s theme to celebrate.

It looks like Becca spoiled Thomas for his big day and that everyone, including him, had a blast celebrating Thomas’ entry into his 30s.

