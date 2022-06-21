Thomas Jacobs shows love to fiancee Becca Kufrin after celebrating 1-year anniversary and his 30th birthday

Thomas Jacob’s 30th birthday party paid tribute to the colorful 90s era. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

This year, Thomas Jacobs reached another milestone after getting engaged to Bachelor in Paradise fiancee Becca Kufrin.

Thomas recently turned 30 years old.

Becca and Thomas’ loved ones went all out to make Thomas’s birthday special with a vibrant 90s-themed party. Along with the party, Thomas and Becca celebrated one year since meeting on Bachelor in Paradise.

Thomas Jacobs professes his love for Becca Kufrin on one-year anniversary

Thomas Jacobs took to Instagram to share photos from he and Becca Kufrin’s first date on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

In the first photo, Thomas and Becca share a kiss while dancing. In the following images, Thomas and Becca beam at one another while eating dinner, and the final shot captured a makeout session between Thomas and Becca on the beach.

In his caption, Thomas raved about how far they’ve come and how perfect life has been with Becca since they became a couple.

Thomas wrote, “If you asked me to describe what my perfect life would look like a year from our first date, I wouldn’t have been able to dream up half of what you’ve made it. Crazy what can happen in 365 days, love you Boops 🥰.”

The Bachelor Nation star also added the hashtag, “#SmittenKitten < #LongevityLion.”

Becca Kufrin throws Thomas Jacobs a 90s birthday party

Thomas Jacobs celebrated his 30th birthday as Becca Kufrin pulled out all the stops to celebrate Thomas.

The birthday party was 90s-themed and included a piñata, colorful 90s attire and decorations, and even food from Thomas’ 90s childhood, including Lunchables.

Thomas shared a series of photos from the party and thanked Becca for putting the event together.

Thomas captioned the post, “Thank you to everyone who made my 30th so freaking awesome and special shout-out to @bkoof for going above and beyond to make sure it’s not possible to have another birthday as funky fresh as this one 🔥#90sBabies #MyJointsHurt #30Club.”

Becca also posed about the party, writing, “Got jiggy wit it, no diggity. Happy birthday @thomasajacobs! Thanks for being born and successfully making it to 30 so my inner sporty spice could rage. Sweet dreams were made of this.”

Becca concluded the post by thanking Thomas’s family and friends and the companies that made Thomas’ birthday “the most tubular party ever.” She also shared, “Nothing will top this thanks to you 🎈🎉💖.”

Happy 30th birthday, Thomas!

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.