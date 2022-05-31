Thomas Jacobs shares photos of him and Becca Kufrin’s BIP exits to show how far they’ve come

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs take their relationship to a whole new level. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin announced their engagement over Memorial Day weekend.

As fans gush over the Bachelor in Paradise couple’s huge milestone, Thomas has also been celebrating the news online.

Recently, Thomas shared photos of him and Becca that reflect how their journey started rocky but then took a positive turn.

Thomas Jacobs shared tearful photos of him and his fiancee, Becca Kufrin

Despite their tumultuous pasts with the franchise, Thomas and Becca took a chance by trying to find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Thomas was coming off being a recent villain on The Bachelorette Season 17. Becca had found love and heartbreak on both The Bachelor Season 23 and her own season of The Bachelorette.

Becca became the first-ever Bachelorette lead to join Bachelor in Paradise, and it worked out well for her as she ended up meeting Thomas.

While Becca and Thomas hit it off, they emotionally chose to break up before leaving the island, with both of them shedding tears in cars as they exited paradise.

Now, Thomas has taken to his Instagram stories to share side-by-side photos of his and Becca’s emotional car ride after their BIP split.

Noting how far they’ve come, Thomas referenced a popular social media trend writing, “How it started…” over their exit photos and writing, “How it’s going” with the BIP couple’s engagement photo.

In the engagement photo, Thomas and Becca swap their tears for big smiles as Thomas shows off the ring Becca proposed to him with.

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin overcome rocky franchise pasts

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin have become a Bachelor Nation success story, but their journeys with the franchise weren’t always smooth sailing.

Both Thomas and Becca’s debut with the franchise led to painful eliminations.

Becca Kufrin appeared on The Bachelor Season 23 and got engaged to Arie Luyendyk. However, Arie then chose to move forward with his runner-up Lauren Burnham who he has three children. Becca then went on to star on The Bachelorette.

Meanwhile, Thomas Jacobs first appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, where he seemed to be a front runner at the start. However, Thomas found himself in hot water when the men in the house accused him of only going on the show for clout.

Katie sent Thomas home in a public and dramatic fashion during a rose ceremony where she told him his Bachelor’s audition was over. Thomas’ left the show with a villainous reputation but managed to redeem himself on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Thomas and Becca now enjoy being a beloved couple within Bachelor Nation and plan to spend the rest of their life together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.