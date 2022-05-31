Thomas Jacobs prepares Becca Kufrin to be an ‘F1 Driver’s wife’ after engagement

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin enjoy a fun game night. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs made major headlines by announcing that they’re officially engaged.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple shared heartfelt messages professing their love for one another as they revealed their engagement. They now look towards wedding planning and building a life together as husband and wife.

Recently, Thomas referred to Becca Kufrin as a ‘wife’ while the two played video games on the Wii.

Thomas Jacobs plays Mario Kart with future wife, Becca Kufrin

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin have been posting about their unique proposal and engagement, but they also gave followers a glimpse of their gaming.

Thomas took to his Instagram stories to share a video of him and Becca playing Mario Kart on the Wii as he declared he bought the Wii for them to play the popular racing game.

Thomas was quite confident in his Mario Kart skills as he compared himself to a Formula 1 racer.

Thomas wrote over the video, “[Becca Kufrin] understanding what it’s like to be an @F1 Drivers wife.”

While Becca likely won’t be an “F1 Drivers wife,” she will be Thomas’ wife soon enough as the pair are now engaged.

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs announce their engagement

Becca Kufrin took to Instagram to thrill fans by announcing that she and Thomas are engaged.

The former Bachelorette shared photos of her and Thomas in a grassy area as they popped champagne and posed with their beloved dogs to celebrate the occasion.

Becca captioned the post, “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES! We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day.”

Becca concluded her caption, “I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

Thomas also shared a celebratory photo after Becca proposed to him and called the moment a ‘UNO reverse card’ as he and Becca showed off their rings.

Thomas wrote, “The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops #Fiance.”

Becca and Thomas have come a long way since their debuts within The Bachelor franchise. They now hope their next chapter will include making it down the aisle and spending the rest of their lives together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.