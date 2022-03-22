This 90 Day Fiance star was spotted hanging out with Ludacris in Las Vegas

A former 90 Day Fiance cast member showed off that they were hanging out with musical artist Ludacris. Pic credit: @ludacris/Instagram

A former 90 Day Fiance star who lives in Las Vegas showed off that they were hanging out with musical artist and actor Ludacris at a pool party.

That cast member was Patrick Cornett from Season 1 of Before the 90 Days which aired in 2017. Patrick was on the show alongside his French love interest Myriam Mana.

These days the 30-year-old father of two boasts himself to be a DJ and an MMA fighter out of Las Vegas who apparently rubs shoulders with famous artists like Ludacris.

Former 90 Day Fiance star Patrick Cornett pictured with Ludacris is Las Vegas

Patrick appeared on Before the 90 Days and then What Now? where his relationship with Myriam never came to fruition.

It seems he has been busy making a name for himself outside of the 90 Day world in Las Vegas. His Instagram bio also paints him to be an artist and producer with 62k followers on the social platform.

In a recent post, Patrick stood next to Ludacris at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas. He was wearing black pants, a Rolling Stones tee shirt, and chains.

Ludacris was wearing swim shorts and a white shirt with chains.

Both of them threw up hand signs in the picture.

In his caption, Patrick exclaimed, “The homie @ludacris over committed to making sure the people had a good time!! I f**k with that tough!! As a DJ, that’s the most important thing to me!”

It is unclear how close Patrick is to Ludacris or how often they run into each other, but it looks like Patrick treats him like an idol based on his caption.

Patrick Cornett got married recently

In a whirlwind of a post, Patrick let his Instagram followers know that he got married on 2/2/2022 among other events that happened in a short period of time.

He tagged a woman named Renata who appears to be the mother of his second child and has since taken Patrick’s last name.

Patrick’s post announcing that he tied the knot came by way of an over-six-minute-long video detailing the extent of activities he had done.

It included an MMA fight, lots of driving between Las Vegas and California, and DJing, on top of getting married.

