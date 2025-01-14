‘Thirst Traps’ take center stage on Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Things are getting heated on Pop Culture Jeopardy! the latest spinoff of the long-running game show.

Three new episodes are now streaming on Amazon Prime; you’ll want to check them out.

One category, Thirst Traps, was a big hit with contestants and had host Colin Jost cackling.

Some of the thirst traps mentioned in the segment came as no surprise; case in point, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, but some threw us for a loop.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White was in the mix, thanks to his Calvin Klein ad, and interestingly, Jenna Bush Hager also made it into the segment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, one that we didn’t see coming was Martha Stewart for her Swimsuit Illustrated cover at the age of 81.

‘Thirst Traps’ are a hit on Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, hosted by Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost, when we tuned into a recent episode.

Thirst traps were a popular category among the teams as they easily guessed answers from the clues provided.

“This lifestyle queen appeared on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at 81 years old,” the first clue read, as one team quickly guessed Martha Stewart.

Colin read the next thirst trap clue, “The most followed man on IG is notorious for shirtless photos bearing his soccer-honed abs.”

It didn’t take long for the team to guess Cristiano Ronaldo, who boasts 647 million Instagram followers.

Another clue was for The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White, who was also guessed correctly.

There was also one for Today Show host Jenna Bush Hager, who posted a thirst trap with the help of her former Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb to celebrate hitting one million followers.

Everything you need to know about the Jeopardy! spinoff show

The Jeopardy! spinoff puts a new twist on the classic show we all know and love, replicating the answer-and-question format of the original.

Pop Culture Jeopardy!, however, has the added excitement and unpredictability of the pop culture genre.

The new game show is also a team effort, unlike its counterpart, which only features solo contestants.

The contestants play in teams of three, kicking things off with matchups in a knockout round, then the quarterfinals, semifinals, and then the finals.

To win the grand prize—a whopping $300,000—teams will need to be experts in various pop culture categories ranging from Gen Z and alternative rock to The Avengers, Broadway, MMA, and everything in between.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.