Theresa Nist reveals real reason for Gerry Turner divorce after quickie Golden Bachelor wedding

We always knew the truth would come out about why the first The Golden Bachelor couple got divorced nearly as fast as they got married.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were engaged in The Golden Bachelor finale when he got down on one knee.

Viewers saw it all unfold in November of last year, and during After the Final Rose, they revealed that they weren’t wasting any time getting married.

Their lavish January wedding was televised live, and much of Bachelor Nation was in attendance.

But only three months later, Gerry and Theresa announced together during a Good Morning America appearance that they’d already decided to call it quits.

Initially, the pair claimed that they couldn’t agree on where to live but now, Theresa is giving us more details on why things really fell apart so quickly.

Theresa Nist admits that ‘you can’t really know somebody in four weeks’

Theresa was a guest on the Almost Famous podcast, hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, when she was asked for specifics about why she and Gerry Turner decided to get divorced.

When Theresa was asked if distance was really the reason for the split, she quickly responded, “You really can’t know somebody in four weeks. I’ll just say that.”

“I don’t wanna say any more than that,” Theresa said before she ultimately did say more than that as she admitted that the reason for her divorce was “not just the location thing.”

She also opened up about an argument with Gerry that seemed to change things about their relationship. Theresa recalled, “So we’re driving from the airport and it was like three hours and we’re getting closer to Gerry’s house,” she recalled.

“So I see this open land — I don’t see crops, I just think it’s flat land — and I go, ‘Oh wow, you could build townhomes there!’ That’s all I said. And Gerry said, ‘Oh, so you wanna take the farmer’s land away from him?’ I go, ‘Note to self, don’t say that again.”

The farmland controversy has been discussed in the past, but now, Theresa is shedding more light on how that one little conversation turned out to be a big deal regarding The Golden Bachelor couple’s differing views and Gerry’s inability to look past that.

During the podcast appearance, Theresa also revealed that the pair did, in fact, plan to purchase a home in Charleston, South Carolina, as they had previously told their fans.

But they butted heads when it came to selling her New Jersey home, as Theresa wanted to hold onto it until they secured a Charleston home.

So when Gerry changed his mind about moving and instead wanted to split time between their homes, spending six weeks at one and then six weeks at another, Theresa was upset.

She wanted to move and live together in a place where both of their families could visit. She wasn’t a fan of the splitting time idea that Gerry sprang on her.

Will Joan Vassos play matchmaker for Theresa Nist?

It’s no secret that Joan Vassos has been working to set up some of her The Golden Bachelor friends with the men from her season of The Golden Bachelorette.

So far, we’re not sure who has been set up, although Joan did confirm she tried to set up two different couples—one looking promising and the other not working out.

Joan didn’t share the names of the people with whom she has been hooking up, though Leslie Fhima and Jordan Heller have shared photos of themselves together at a recent soccer game.

We know that Leslie is still very close to Theresa Nist after bonding with her on The Golden Bachelor and the friends recently spent time together.

Perhaps Theresa could be one of the women Joan is looking at in an effort to help find love. She certainly deserves it after all she went through with Gerry and their months-long marriage.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.