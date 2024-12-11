Theresa Nist calls Gerry Turner’s cancer diagnosis ‘devastating’: ‘I was extremely upset’

Theresa Nist followed up Gerry Turner’s cancer revelation by sharing her reaction to The Golden Bachelor star’s diagnosis.

Gerry shed some light on the health issues he’s been facing for the better part of this year.

He also shared that the diagnosis of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, which came in March 2024, did have something to do with his divorce from Theresa.

Gerry revealed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that just weeks after marrying Theresa on live television in front of Bachelor Nation, he was told he had an incurable form of cancer.

He told Theresa soon after but it was still a month after that before the couple announced their split on Good Morning America.

But Gerry, now 73 years old, hasn’t really slowed down since. He still shows up to events and even signed on with an agent, which made The Golden Bachelor fans wonder if he had more plans to be on TV.

Theresa Nist was ‘devastated’ by Gerry Turner’s cancer

Soon after Gerry’s cancer bombshell came out, Theresa’s reaction to it was also shared with PEOPLE.

The Golden Bachelor winner confirmed that she did learn of Gerry’s diagnosis in March before the couple called it quits.

“It was when I visited Gerry in Indiana,” Theresa shared, “That’s devastating news, really. I was extremely upset.”

But then Theresa revealed information that could have some wondering why Gerry admittedly decided to focus on his own children and grandchildren and less on Theresa.

She revealed, “He told me though, that it was the type of cancer that he would most likely outlive.”

So while the cancer Gerry has is not curable, it’s also so slow-growing that it likely won’t impact how long he lives.

“He’s a very positive person and I am too, and I know that he will do the best that he can to make this a positive experience,” she said. “And I have every faith that is going to work out that way, that it’s going to be the type of cancer that will not affect his life and that he’ll live to be a very healthy old age.”

Last month, Theresa Nist shared a different reason for Gerry Turner divorce

The timing of Gerry Turner’s cancer revelation seems a little bit suspicious; especially after he revealed that it weighed on his decision to divorce Theresa and focus more on his children and grandchildren.

Just last month, Theresa shared that another reason for their split hinged around a surprising argument over what should be done with farmland in Indiana.

Gerry seemed alarmingly upset during a ride through the open land when Theresa mused about how many buildings could be built on the land.

She also shared that Gerry abruptly changed his mind about purchasing a home together in Charleston where their families could visit.

Gerry also mentioned during his PEOPLE interview about learning he had cancer that perhaps it will change the way The Golden Bachelor viewers feel about him and his decision to divorce, calling the reaction “unfair.”

He clearly is interested in changing the public perception of him after quickly marrying and divorcing Theresa following his season on The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.