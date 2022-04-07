There’s ‘no drama’ between Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in first international photo

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia go international. Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

A Bachelorette producer reassured anxious fans that the beloved Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia friendship is still going strong in their dual season.

The two Bachelorettes were pictured cuddled up together in an exclusive international photo which promised there is “no drama” between the two women.

Here’s the photo and behind-the-scenes update from the new season as Gabby and Rachel take their journey to find love international.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on good terms in international photo

Bachelor Nation viewers have had mixed feelings about having two leads, worrying that the show will pit the women against one another for more drama.

However, producer Mike Fleiss promised that is it smooth sailing between Rachel and Gabby in a new photo posted to his Twitter account.

“See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love! Exclusive international photo!!!” Fleiss captioned the photo.

The included shot shows Rachel and Gabby snuggled up behind a table, complete with wine glasses and lit candles. The two leads stunned in similar wrap-style blazers and beaming smiles. Gabby opted for a brown outfit while Rachel added a bit more color with a white and gray look.

See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love!

Exclusive international photo!!! pic.twitter.com/fhcScTzqpv Get our The Bachelorette newsletter! April 6, 2022

As for where the cast is headed in the photo, the show is reportedly making its first international stop in Paris, where filming is rumored to begin today.

The two certainly still looked close as they leaned their heads against one another for the photo op.

However, not everyone was convinced as fans took to the comment section with their thoughts and theories.

“Okay say what you want but a photo doesn’t say anything,” one user wrote. “There’s always drama !LOL.”

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

“When you phrase it like that it sounds like a hostage photo staged under duress,” another commenter joked.

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

Other fans took the producer at his word, with one writing, “I see no drama with these two. I think they are going to come out stronger and closer friends [than] they have ever had in their past.”

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Twitter

Bachelor viewers fear Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will be pitted against one another

Despite plentiful behind-the-scenes content from filming, Bachelorette producers have been tight-lipped about exactly how the new show will be formatted. However, Fleiss has previously doubled down on his claim that the women will not be pitted against one another.

The show has been dropping more hints, even recently revealing the first official press photo of the two women on their first night in the mansion.

Each new photo and video that has been released has aligned with the claim that Gabby and Rachel are united throughout the season, but fans will not be able to know for certain until the first episode premieres in July.

The Bachelorette premieres July 11th on ABC.