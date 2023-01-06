The wild trailer for Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey has been released — Watch it here

Darcey & Stacey is back for Season 4. Pic credit: TLC

The official trailer for Season 4 of the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff Darcey & Stacey dropped yesterday, and it was nothing short of dramatic.

News of the Silva twins, Darcey and Stacey’s return to TV came in early November 2022, so fans have been anticipating the trailer for some time now, and it did not disappoint.

In seasons past, Darcey’s on-and-off-again relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend/fiance, Bulgarian native Georgi Rusev, was the main focus.

Darcey and Stacey’s close bond and twin connection have also been at the forefront of their storylines.

However, both of those narratives are going to be shaken up.

The constant in the trailer compared to seasons past is the Silva twins’ love of cosmetic procedures.

What can Darcey & Stacey fans expect in Season 4?

The trailer for Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey opened with the Stacey running a cushioned obstacle course before it cut to Darcey using a working steamer she was aiming at Stacey.

The twins were then filmed at a cosmetic clinic’s office getting the “O shot” to enhance sexual pleasure.

Stacey trying on wedding dresses was shown next, followed by Darcey, Stacey, and Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, sitting down for cake testing. Florian caused a fuss over the price of the cake, and Darcey snapped at him to start contributing financially.

Stacey echoed that sentiment in a private interview before a fight between Florian and Stacey was shown.

Darcey met up with a matchmaker, and several peeks at her different dates were shown.

In a shocking reveal, Florian picked up Georgi from the airport, and an explosive scene between Georgi, Florian, Stacey, and Darcey unfolded.

Following that, a nasty verbal argument between Darcey and Stacey ensued, with Stacey remarking that it was the worst fight they’d ever had.

The trailer for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was also released yesterday

Not only can 90 Day fans get excited about a fourth season of Darcey & Stacey, but they can also get amped for a fourth season of the hit spinoff The Other Way.

The trailer for the upcoming season of The Other Way also dropped yesterday, revealing that there will be six new couples with the Americans moving abroad to be with their significant others.

90 Day viewers have already started giving their first impressions online.

Are you excited about all the 90 Day Fiance content hitting the airwaves in January?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.