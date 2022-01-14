The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson reveals if she ever plans to get married again

Kelly Clarkson from The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson just went through a very messy and public divorce.

Her marriage to Brandon Blackstock seemed perfect for years, but when it all came crashing down, the fallout seemed to devastate the former American Idol winner.

It also seemed to sour her from the idea of ever getting married again.

In the Love Someone with Delilah podcast, Kelly said that this would be her last marriage.

Kelly Clarkson will never get married again

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock got divorced after seven years of marriage.

The two also share two children, River Rose, who was born in 2014, and Remington Alexander, who was born in 2016.

However, after the messy divorce, Kelly said she is finished with the idea of marriage.

“I do know I won’t get married again, but I just mean you never know about love, it’s one of those things where we’re engineered,” Kelly said in the podcast. “Especially from where I’m from‚ to have to have that. I don’t have that need.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, she doesn’t regret marrying Brandon, country music star Reba McEntire’s former stepson.

“I regret nothing,” Kelly admitted. “I feel like that’s what shapes you. It’s what makes you a better person. It’s what makes you recognize, ‘Okay, I missed those red flags. I missed that or I ignored that on purpose.'”

She also said she should name her next album “Red Flag Collector” based on not seeing all those red flags.

Kelly also said she isn’t ready to start dating again.

“I’ve already had people be like, ‘Let me know when you’re wanting to date.’ It’s like, you know what, I don’t think you have to have someone with you all the time,” she admitted.

“I really do enjoy my work, my kids, my creative self. Sometimes I got stifled in relationships. It’s hard to be as creative as I can because sometimes I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Kelly keeping busy with TV and her music

Kelly Clarkson currently hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show and serves as a coach and judge on The Voice.

She seemed really happy about this season of The Voice, where her trio, Girl Named Tom, won it all.

“We were all talking about it — not just the coaches, but me with my glam squad and everybody — we were like, ‘This is the best finale, the best season overall with so much talent, and they’re all different!'” Kelly said.

“Literally, I would have been happy for anyone who was gonna win.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The reality singing competition show should return later in 2022 to NBC.