The Voice’s Girl Named Tom announce the death of their father

Girl Named Tom on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

After Girl Names Tom became the first trio group to win The Voice, they let their fans know some sad news.

Their father had fallen ill and he might not have long to live.

They mentioned that they considered leaving The Voice to return home, but their dad convinced them to stay and chase their dreams. They also said he mentioned watching them every week was a great moment for him.

The group just revealed to fans that their father has now died.

Girl Named Tom announce father’s death

Girl Named Tom took to Instagram to announce the death of their father.

“key points,” they wrote. “1. thank you. 2. we are hurting and 3. we are okay.”

Along with the post was a video where they thanked their fans for their support and caring messages after they revealed the issues with their dad.

They also said they had three shows after the passing of their father because he told them he wanted them to do the shows and they wanted to honor his wishes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We just wanted to come out here and say thank you so much for all of your condolences, sympathy, kindness that you’ve showered us with [through] this whole process,” Bekah said in the video.

“Yeah, we have three shows the weekend after our father passed. You may be wondering, ‘Why we would do that?’” Caleb continued.

“We are too, sort of. But we went to get them out of the way, so we can really throw ourselves into processing his death and planning his memorial service, which is coming up in the next weekend. So, that’s really important to us.”

“And he really wanted us to do these shows,” Joshua added. “He was talking about his death, and he was like, ‘Do not let my death deter you from doing these shows.’ He didn’t get his wish on Thursday night, we canceled one, Sorry dad.”

“He’ll be with us tonight. And so we’re just happy to be able to sing while we’re still here, and sing for him, and for everybody else, too.”

Girl Named Tom’s father’s cause of death

Chris Liechty, the father of the Girl Named Tom siblings, was battling terminal cancer.

The band kept this a secret throughout The Voice, not using it for sympathy votes. They finally announced it after their win.

The trio went home immediately after the win when they learned his condition had worsened.

“Not even 24 hours after we won The Voice on that stage, we got to be in the hospital room with our Dad, all of our family together and that was very surreal just to share that moment with them,” Bekah said in an appearance on Ellen.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality series should return to NBC in late 2022.