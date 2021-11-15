The Voice’s Ariana Grande reacts to footage from her first singing gig at 8-years-old

Ariana Grande reacts to a singing video from her past. Pic credit: NBC

Ariana Grande is the newest coach on The Voice, someone that Kelly Clarkson touted as someone special for the show.

As The Voice heads into its semifinal rounds, Ariana has put together a great team to coach and mentor and is favored to do well in the finals of the season.

This makes sense, as Ariana is one of the most successful musical artists working today.

Ariana has sold over 85 million albums, which is astonishing since she is only 28 and has released six total albums in her career so far.

Ariana has been singing since she was a child, before getting a chance to appear on a Nickelodeon TV show and then becoming the mega-successful music star that she is now.

On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, fans had a chance to see her first public performance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ariana Grande reacts to her first singing gig

Ariana Grande was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about a number of things, including her role as a coach on The Voice.

As Ariana is coaching young singers, Jimmy Fallon had a surprise for her when he showed her her first public performance as a singer.

Ariana was eight and sang the National Anthem at a Florida Panthers hockey game.

Her mother got them the footage of Ariana singing at the hockey game.

Ariana had a hand over her mouth and didn’t know what to say as Jimmy gushed over the performance, calling her a star.

Ariana Grande’s singing career

They showed the video after Ariana Grande shared a story of her calling up Nickelodeon as a four-year-old and asking them to cast her in a show.

“I have this weird manifesting gift, I think,” Ariana said. “When I was 4-years-old, I called – I did 411, and they said ‘location,’ or whatever, and I was like, ‘Orlando, Florida.’ And they were like, ‘who are you calling?’ And I was like, ‘Universal Studios.'”

She got through and asked the operator to let her audition for All That or The Amanda Show. They asked how old she was and if her parents were at home before finally hanging up.

When Ariana turned 16, she finally saw that dream come true when Nickelodeon cast her in Victorious before giving her a series of her own called Sam & Cat.

The same year she started on Sam & Cat, Ariana released her debut album, Yours Truly, which went Platinum, and the rest is history.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.