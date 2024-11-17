The Voice winner shot at Texas ranch

The Voice fans are concerned amid news that former winner Sundance Head was recently shot in the stomach at his Texas ranch.

However, the good news is that Sundance is in stable condition and on track for a full recovery after being rushed to the hospital.

The 46-year-old competed in the popular singing contest in Season 11 and instantly impressed viewers with his powerful voice.

Not surprisingly, the promising country singer joined Blake Shelton’s team and went on to take home the win.

Sundance has been performing and writing songs in his hometown of Texas and making a mark in the music industry since his time on The Voice.

Unfortunately, this shooting incident has now put everything on pause as he remains focused on his recovery.

On November 15, Sundance was shot while on his Texas ranch, but he managed to call 911 for help.

His agent told E! News that the singer was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital in Tyler, Texas.

“The doctor has decided Sundance Head does not need surgery, as the bullet did not affect any vital organs and is lodged in a fatty area in his stomach through the navel,” the agent shared.

At the moment, it’s still unclear how The Voice alum was shot, but it’s been confirmed that the wound was not self-inflicted.

The assumption is that the bullet may have been caused by a hunter nearby.

Sundance has been released from the hospital

E! News reported at the time that Sundance was still hospitalized and in stable condition, but there’s been some new developments since then.

Sundance’s wife, Misty Head, has been keeping fans updated on Facebook, and in her latest post, she revealed that he was released and is now back home at the family ranch.

“Good morning, just wanted to give an update on Sundance—he was released late last night; we got home very early this morning,” she wrote.

Misty also posted a photo of the shirt Sundance was wearing when he was shot, noting that he was “lucky” that the bullet didn’t go any higher or lower, or it would have been “devastating.”

“I can’t express how grateful we are for all the messages, calls, and prayers. God is AWESOME,” she added.

Meanwhile, Misty noted that once Sundance is better, he will likely have a lot of material for his next album.

“Y’all know he has a way with words and know he won’t just have a song to write but an entire album of this accident,” said Misty.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.