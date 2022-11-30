The Voice: Who advanced to the semi-finals?

The Voice contestant Parijita Bastola competes for a spot in the semi-finals. Pic credit: NBC

Last night’s top ten performers on The Voice showed up and showed out for a spot in next week’s semi-finals, but only eight will advance.

The top seven contestants with fan votes made it through automatically, and the bottom three competed in a wildcard round, wherein one was saved by America and two went home.

Tuesday night’s show opened with a 1970s-inspired version of The Weight by The Band performed by John Legend and his team.

After Team Legend’s concert, Carson Daly called the contestants to the stage to find out who advanced to the semi-finals.

America saved Team Blake’s Bodie and Team Camila’s Morgan Myles in the first lineup. Morgan Myles is the only performer who hasn’t been eliminated from the newest coach, Camila Cabello.

In the next round going through to the semi-finals was Team Legend’s, Omar Jose Cardona. Monday night Omar sang and played piano in his rendition of Foreigner’s classic song I Want to Know What Love Is.

Team Gwen performer Justin Aaron also advances to the semi-finals. The classics were a good pick for Fan Week. Justin performed a classic R&B song by James Ingram, Just Once.

All four coaches on The Voice will be represented in the semi-finals next week

Justin Aaron and Gwen Stefani jumped forward a decade from Team Legend’s concert to a 1980s-inspired performance of Burning Down The House by The Talking Heads. Kique was still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t perform with them.

After Gwen Stefani and Justin Aaron’s concert, Team Blake’s Brayden Lape was moved forward along with Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola.

The final contestant to automatically go through is the third for Coach Blake Shelton

Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake moves on, and Kim Cruse, Rowan Grace, and Kique must sing it out for an instant save from America where only one can move on to the semi-finals.

Rowan Grace performed Fleetwood Mac’s landslide in the wildcard round. Blake said that Rowan performs songs as if she wrote them and when she’s on stage it’s “like a Grammy performance.”

Kique performed a soulful and subdued rendition of River by Leon Bridges. Gwen said it would be a shame for him to go because of how gifted the teen is in his performances every week. Gwen said she was blown away by his artistry and unique musicality.

Kim Cruse’s last chance performance was a gospel arrangement of Brooks & Dunn’s Believe that was so powerful and moving it got her coach, John Legend, on his feet testifying.

In the end there can only be one instant save, and America picked Kim Cruse to advance to the finals, while Kique and Rowan were sent home ending their dream of the number one spot.

The coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton have three contestants representing them, while Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani have only one.

Stay tuned for next week’s semi-finals where the top eight performers battle it out to advance to the finals.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.