The Voice Season 21: Ranking all Kelly Clarkson’s singers at end of season

Kelly Clarkson’s The Voice Season 21 team. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice Season 21 recently ended and Kelly Clarkson walked away with the big win.

This was Kelly’s fourth win in eight seasons, putting her at an impressive 50% winning percentage. It was also behind the great talents of winners, Girl Named Tom.

However, as great as Kelly’s team was, there were a lot of great singers on other teams as well.

Blake Shelton had more singers than anyone in the semi-finals.

Ariana Grande was a hot newcomer, and while she didn’t have a singer in the finals, she had big voices singing for her too.

John Legend was always in the competition, although he fell short again as well.

However, Kelly Clarkson walked away with the big win and here are all of her singers, ranked.

12. Wyatt Michael

Wyatt Michael came into the Blind Auditions and sang Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin, getting a two-chair turn. He chose Kelly Clarkson over Ariana Grande.

However, his time came to an end in the Battle’s round.

He lost out to Holly Forbes when they sang Sunny by Bobby Hebb.

11. Parker McKay

Parker McKay was the last person in the Blind Auditions and by the time she came up, the only person left was Kelly Clarkson. Parker sang Slow Hands by Niall Horan.

She went on to the Battle’s round with Team Kelly.

It was here that she lost to the Cunningham Sisters when they sang It’s My Party by Lesley Gore.

10. Carolina Alonso

Carolina Alonso came into the Blind Auditions and sang the Jose-Jose song El Triste. It was enough for Kelly Clarkson to turn and choose to coach Carolina.

Carolina moved on to the Battle’s round and took on Xavier Cornell. The two sang the song telepatia by Kali Uchis.

Xavier beat out Carolina and the singer went home that day.

9. Aaron Hines

Aaron Hines had a big voice and achieved a four-chair turn on the last episode of the Blind Auditions.

Aaron sang Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon. He had all four coaches to choose from and he picked out Kelly Clarkson.

Despite the four-chair turn, and the huge opportunity, Aaron went home in the Battle’s round when he lost out to Gymani when they sang Working by Khalid.

8. Xavier Cornell

Xavier Cornell came out in the Blind Auditions and sang Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream. It was a great performance, but only Kelly Clarkson turned for him.

He moved on with Kelly to the Battle’s round, and while he only got one chair turn, he did well there.

Xavier beat out Carolina Alonso with the song telepatia by Kali Uchis.

Xavier’s time ended in the Knockouts when he lost out to Jeremy Rosado. Xavier sang the folk song Falling Slowly.

7. The Cunningham Sisters

The Cunningham Sisters were two teenage sisters who came in and really impressed Kelly Clarkson in the Blind Auditions when they sang Never Alone by Tori Kelly.

In the Battles’ round, they sang It’s My Party by Lesley Gore and survived over Parker McKay.

However, Kelly then made an interesting choice and had them go against fellow teenager Hailey Mia in the Knockouts. The Cunningham Sisters sang Oceans (Where Feet May Fall) by Hillsong United as their final song.

6. Kinsey Rose

Kinsey Rose was a great country singer that had a chance to choose between Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton after her Blind Audition performance of Cowboy Take Me Away by The Chicks.

Kinsey then took part in the best performance of the entire Battles round. She teamed with Girl Named Tom and they sang Seven Bridges Road by Steve Young.

Girl Named Tom won, but all four judges tried for a save/steal of Kinsey. She stuck with Kelly and that was her downfall.

In the Knockouts, she sang Strawberry Wine by Deana Carter and lost out to Gymani.

5. Katie Rae

Katie Rae was another country singer that joined up with Team Ariana in The Voice Season 21.

She started out with a great Blind Audition, where she sang The Bones by Maren Morris. She got three chair turns, and she chose Ariana over John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Katie won her competition in the Battles round, singing No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Barbara Streisand and Donna Summer.

In the Knockouts, Katie sang Hold On To Me by Lauren Daigle, but she was stolen by Kelly Clarkson after the elimination and moved on.

However, she only lasted to the playoffs. She performed Stormy Weather by Ethel Waters and was eliminated after that performance.

4. Gymani

Gymani showed up in the second episode of The Voice Season 21, and she sang POV by Ariana Grande. She got a four-chair turn, and while she sang an Ariana song, she chose Kelly Clarkson as her coach instead.

She moved on to the Battles round, where she beat out Aaron Hines with the song Working by Khalid.

In the Knockouts, Gymani sang Pillowtalk by Zayn, and beat out Kinsey Rose. In the playoffs, she sang Say Something by A Great Big World, and Kelly chose to use her option to save her.

It was a tough road for Gymani after that. She was in the Bottom Three in the Top 13 after singing Made a Way by Travis Greene. She had to go into the Wild Card and sang Sweet Love by Anita Baker for the save.

In the Top 11, she was in the Bottom Two after singing Diamonds by Rihanna. She went on to sing Tell Me Something Good by Rufus and Chaka Khan, and she was eliminated, losing to Jim & Sasha Allen.

3. Jeremy Rosado

Jeremy Rosado came out in the Blind Auditions and sang Here Comes Goodbye by Rascal Flatts. He got a two-chair turn and chose Kelly Clarkson over Blake Shelton.

In the Battles round, Rosado performed Hold On by Justin Bieber and beat out Jershika Maple. Both moved on, though, as John Legend saved Jershika.

In the Knockouts, Jeremy beat Xavier Cornell thanks to a great rendition of Run to You by Whitney Houston.

Jeremy then started a nice run through the playoffs. He got the public vote with When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars, Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion, and Reckless Love by Cory Asbury.

In the Top 10, Rosado sang Freedom Was a Highway by Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley and was in the Bottom Three. In the second chance, he sang What Hurts the Most by Mark Willis, and was eliminated after that.

2. Hailey Mia

Hailey Mia was 13 when she tried out for The Voice in Season 21, and she turned 14 before the competition ended.

For her Blind Audition, Mia sang You Broke Me First by Tate McRae. She got two chair turns, and she chose Ariana Grande over Kelly Clarkson.

In the Battles round, Ariana Grande made the biggest mistake of the entire season. She chose Raquel Trinidad over Hailey Mia after they sang Car Wash by Rose Royce. Raquel didn’t last and Hailey made it to the finals after Kelly Clarkson stole her.

In the Knockouts, Hailey Mia beat the Cunningham Sisters when she sang Arcade by Duncan Laurence. In the Playoffs, Hailey was in danger when she sang Olivia Rodrigo’s Traitor and had to go to the Wild Cards.

Hailey Mia sang Jar of Hearts by Christina Pern and beat out four other singers to move on.

After that, the public got behind her.

She won the public vote with I’ll Stand by You by The Pretenders, Elastic Heart by Sia, Peter Pan by Kelsea Ballerini, and Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

This put her in the finals.

Mia sang deja vu by Olivia Rodrigo, idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish, and Funny by Zedd and Jasmine Thompson. She finished in fourth place.

1. Girl Named Tom

Girl Named Tom, a trio of two brothers and a sister, won The Voice Season 21 and they were never once in danger.

In the Blind Auditions, they sang Helplessly Hoping by Crosby Stills, and Nash, and got a four-chair turn. They chose Kelly Clarkson.

In the Battles round, they bested Kinsey Rose with the best performance of the round, singing Seven Bridges Road. In the Knockouts, they beat Holly Forbes after singing Wichita Lineman by Glen Campbell.

They then moved easily into the finals singing Radiohead’s Creep, Kansas’s Dust in the Wind, Ingrid Andress’ More Hearts Than Mine, Coldplay’s Viva la Vida, Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, and Joni Mitchell’s River.

In the finals, Girl Named Tom sang The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, Baby Now That I’ve Found You by The Foundations, and Leave Before You Love Me by the Jonas Brothers.

Girl Named Tom won the entire competition.

Girl Named Tom were the first singers to hit the iTunes Top 10 with Dust in the Wind. More Hearts Than Mine also hit the Top 10. Viva la Vida topped out at 12th on the charts.

Girl Named Tom were the first singers in The Voice Season 21 to hit number one on the chart, with River. In the finals, they hit number one with The Chain and number seven with Baby Now That I’ve Found You.

The Voice is on hiatus. The next season should arrive on NBC in late 2022.