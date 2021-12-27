The Voice Season 21: Ranking all Ariana Grande’s singers at end of season

Ariana Grande’s The Voice Season 21 team. Pic credit: NBC

When Ariana Grande joined The Voice Season 21, a lot of fans worried that her super fans would push her singers to the win, whether they deserved it or not.

It didn’t happen.

Instead, Kelly Clarkson went to the finals and won her fourth crown in her eighth season with Girl Named Tom.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton had more singers than anyone heading into the semi-finals.

John Legend even had a singer in the finals with a real chance to win.

However, Ariana Grande had no one in the finals at all, despite one of the finalists starting out on her team before she lost them in a steal.

Here is a look at all of Ariana Grande’s singers this season, ranked.

Sophia Bromberg

Sophia Bromberg came into the Blind Auditions and impressed three coaches with her rendition of Conan Gray’s Heather.

With Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande all turning for her, she chose to go with Ariana.

Her time came to an end when she went up against Jim & Sasha Allen in the Battles round, singing Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours by Stevie Wonder.

KCK3

KCKS was a trio that came into the Blind Audition round and performed No Tears Left to Cry by Ariana Grande.

Ariana was the only person to turn for them.

In the Battles round, they lost out to Ryleigh Plank when they sang Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You) by Christina Aguilera.

Chavon Rodgers

Chavon Rodgers was a rock singer who came out and sang Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License in the Blind Auditions round.

Ariana Grande and John Legend both turned for him and he chose Ariana.

Chavon then went up against David Vogel in the Battles round and went home after singing Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down by Fall Out Boy.

Manny Keith

Manny Keith came into the Blind Auditions and sang Break My Heart by Dua Lipa.

Only Blake Shelton turned for him, so Manny went on to Team Blake. He lasted one week on that team, losing out to Wendy Moten with the song If I Ever Lose My Faith In You by Sting.

Ariana Grande used her steal to beibringng Manny Keith to her team.

One week later, Manny lost in the Knockouts to Jim & Sasha Allen when he sang Golden by Harry Styles.

Vaughn Mugol

Vaughn Mogol had a very interesting year. He came into the Blind Auditions and sang The A Team by Ed Sheeran.

It was a great song and he got three chair turns, with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande turning for him. He chose to go with Ariana.

He then was eliminated in the Battles round, losing to Katherine Ann Mohler with the song Dilemma by Nelly.

However, fans got to vote for one person to return, and they believed that Vaughn deserved a second chance.

This happened in the Wild Card round, where he sang Lay Me Down by Sam Smith, but he couldn’t get past Hailey Mia, who won that round.

Katherine Ann Mohler

Katherine Ann Mohler came into the Blind Auditions and sang We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off by Jermaine Stewart.

Both Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton turned for her and she chose to go with Ariana.

She opened up well, winning her Battles round over Vaughn Mugol with Dilemma by Nelly. The next week, she performed Bell Biv DaVoe’s Poison, and lost to Bella DeNapoli.

Raquel Trinidad

Raquel Trinidad had three chair turns in the Blind Auditions when she sang I Wish by Stevie Wonder.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande all turned and Raquel chose to go with Ariana.

She followed up with a strong performance in the Battles round, beating Hailey Mia with Car Wash by Rose Royce. This was huge since Hailey made it to the finals.

The next week in the knockouts, Raquel beat out Katie Ray after singing Valerie by the Zutons.

Raquel went home in the first week of the playoffs after singing Jesse Harris’ Don’t Know Why.

Bella DeNapoli

Bella DeNapoli had another three-chair turn, and it was also John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande.

This was after she sang the song Damaged by Danity Kane. She chose Ariana as her coach.

She then immediately lost in the Battles round to Katie Rae, although Ariana used her save to keep both singers. She then rebounded in the Knockouts singing Sia’s Chandelier and beating Katherine Ann Mohler.

In the Playoffs, Bella sang The Sweet Escape by Gwen Stefani and ended up forced into the Wild Cards. There, she sang Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera and went home.

Ryleigh Plank

Ryleigh Plank came into the Blind Auditions and sang the song Anyone by Demi Lovato.

It got her a two-chair turn and Ryleigh chose Ariana Grande over Kelly Clarkson.

She moved on to the Battles round, where she beat out KCKS with the song Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You) by Christina Aguilera.

She then stayed strong, beating David Vogel in the Knockouts, by singing Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus.

Ariana then used her save to keep her in the competition in the playoffs after she performed I’m Your Baby Tonight by Whitney Houston.

In the Top 13, she sang Rhiannon by Stevie Nicks and ended up in the Bottom Three. She then sang Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande, and she was eliminated.

Holly Forbes

Holly Forbes was Ariana Grande’s best steal.

In the Blind Auditions, Holly Forbes sang Rocket Man by Elton John and had a four-chair turn. John Legend was blocked so Holly chose Kelly Clarkson.

Holly Forbes then beat out Wyatt Michael in the Battles round with Sunny by Bobby Hebb.

In the Knockouts, Holly ended up going up against Girl Named Tom and lost after singing Superstar by the Carpenters. Kelly already used her save, and both John Legend and Ariana Grande battled for Holly.

She chose Ariana Grande.

In the Playoffs, Holly sang Torn by Lis Sorensen and the public voted to move her on. Holly next sang Garth Brooks’ The Dance and moved on again.

She kept rolling along with i-Ten’s Alone in the Top 11, which was the last time the public vote moved her on.

In the Top 10, Holly sang Last Dance by Donna Summer and was in the bottom three. While there, she sang Because of You by Kelly Clarkson, but the fans moved on Jershika Maple instead.

Jim & Sasha Allen

Jim & Sasha Allen came into the season as a father-son duo, and in the Blind Auditions, they sang Leaving on a Jet Plane by John Denver.

Both Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson turned for them, and they chose to go with Ariana.

In the Battle rounds, they beat out Sophia Bromberg and then sang Home by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes to beat out Manny Keith in the Knockouts.

In the playoffs, Jim & Sasha sang Hey Jude by John Lennon and moved on via public vote.

The next week it was Your Song by Elton John and the public moved them on again.

In the Top 11, Jim & Sasha were in the Bottom Two after singing Have You Ever Seen the Rain by John Fogerty and then they were saved after singing I Won’t Give Up by Jason Mraz.

In the Top 10, Jim & Sasha sang Stay by Rihanna. Not only did they get a public save, but the song hit #33 on the iTunes chart.

That left Jim & Sasha Allen as the only members of Ariana Grande’s team left.

In the semifinals, they sang Mrs. Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel and ended up in the Bottom Four. They tried to save themselves but, after singing Rich Girl by Hall & Oates, they went home.

The Voice is on hiatus. The next season should arrive on NBC in late 2022.