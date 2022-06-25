The Voice possibly moving back to two seasons a year in 2023

The Voice coaches with Carson Daly. Pic credit: NBC

Fans of The Voice have been disappointed this year since it was the first time that they couldn’t watch the singing competition series in the spring.

However, along with Dancing with the Stars, The Voice moved to a once-a-year schedule. According to NBC, it was to keep the show special by not oversaturating it.

However, with its replacement – American Song Contest – flopping in the ratings department, NBC might be reconsidering the move.

There is a new casting call that makes it look like The Voice might return to the spring schedule in 2023.

Is The Voice moving to spring in 2023?

The Voice dropped to one season in 2022, which meant that it didn’t have to compete with American Idol in the spring.

However, after announcing the new coaching lineup of Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani, there is a new casting call ongoing.

In June, The Voice announced an open casting call asking for musicians 13 years and older to register for four dates this month.

While some think this might be for the fall season, there is one problem with that: the casting for the fall season has already been completed.

The filming of the blind auditions for Season 22 started this weekend.

This is for a different season, and coming this early, it is likely for spring.

The upcoming season will be the first in several years that will not include Kelly Clarkson, but could a spring season see her return? If the show moves back to twice a year, Kelly could rotate in and out, similar to what Gwen has done over the past few seasons.

The rules of eligibility proves this is a spring season of The Voice

That was also proven with the eligibility requirements.

The second rule states that “you must be at least thirteen (13) years of age by October 1, 2022,” which will be after the fall season has already started.

However, the biggest clue was in section six, which reads, “you must be willing to travel to and reside at one or more undisclosed locations in the United States for several weeks at any time in October 2022 and May 2023.”

This means the time frame would end in May 2023, making this a spring version of The Voice.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.