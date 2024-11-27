The Voice fans ‘in tears’ from ‘strong’ Sloane Simon’s performance days after her dad’s death

The Voice aired one of its most beautiful performances of the season, which brought coaches and viewers to tears.

Tuesday’s episode of the long-running NBC competition series found Season 26 hopeful Sloane Simon sharing heart-shattering news with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

The 20-year-old’s father had passed away days leading up to her latest performance on the episode.

Despite the tragic loss, Sloane performed a powerful rendition of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”

“I know how brave you are,” Michael told her at the end of the performance.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I know you and your family are going through stuff. You just lost your dad,” the singer and coach continued.

“You said that you would stay because he would’ve wanted you to be here.”

Sloane reveals why her father would want her to continue on The Voice

Sloane admitted that her late father said she would be “crazy to turn back,” so she “sang the song for him.”

Snoop Dog chimed in, telling Sloane that her father’s “spirit” was telling him to give her “a hug right now.”

“I’m so proud of you right now.”

Despite the performance tugging on the heartstrings, Michael revealed he wasn’t taking Sloane to the next stage of the competition.

“It is a testament to her strength that she’s here and I have no idea how she found the inner strength to do what she did today,” he said in a confessional later in the episode.

The Voice fans shower Sloane with support. Pic credit:@nbcvoice/Instagram

“What a strong young lady,” a viewer shared on Instagram.

“Where did she find that strength. Anyway she sounded like a star already.”

“Your dad is so proud of you. He’s watching you up there. Loved your voice,” another viewer said.

Sloane feels the love. Pic credit:@nbcvoice/Instagram

Another fan commended Sloane for being able “to do what she did in the middle of” losing her father.

“She is such a star.”

Another fan said, “There’s only one person that could get you through that, and that’s your Dad.. he was surely there.”

“When I say I’m literally in tears. The fact that she was able to perform and still do so well is beyond me,” a fifth viewer shared.

“Much respect and love.”

The Voice fans support Sloane. Pic credit:@nbcvoice/Instagram

While it’s a shame Sloane won’t continue on The Voice Season 26, it’s impressive that she could channel her grief and deliver a standout performance that will be remembered for years.

Her exit from the show is understandably a shocker, but at this stage in the competition, cutthroat decisions are made before the live shows.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.