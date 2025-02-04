The Voice fans are ‘obsessed’ with new coach Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is getting rave reviews after her Season 27 debut as a full-time coach on The Voice.

The premiere got off to an amazing start, showcasing a slew of talented hopefuls who impressed the coaches during night one of the blind auditions.

However, they weren’t the only ones who came to impress. New coach Kelsea has viewers “obsessed” after her first night.

Even though she’s the youngest on the panel, she blended in seamlessly with fellow coaches Michael Buble, John Legend, and returning coach Adam Levine.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter stood her ground among the musical heavyweights, determined to get the best performers on her team.

By night’s end, she secured three excellent picks for her team, generating excitement among viewers to watch the rest of the season.

Kelsea Ballerini proved she was a great pick to replace Reba McEntire, who left after Season 26 to focus on her new comedy Happy’s Place.

The newbie seemed comfortable in the big red chair as she sparred with Adam, John, and Michael throughout the night.

At one point, Kelsea even took the stage for an impromptu duet with contestant Angie Rey, who belted out the coach’s 2023 song Penthouse.

That was a great strategy for Angie, now an official member of Team Kelsea.

Viewers later took to social media to rave about Kelsea’s amazing picks.

“Ok, anybody else totally crying with this ‘Penthouse’ moment with

@KelseaBallerini ?! I’m loving @NBCTheVoice with the Queen on it!! #TheVoice,” wrote an X user.

“I love @KelseaBallerini on #TheVoice. Such smart pick for judges this season,” noted someone else.

Another commenter exclaimed, “Obsessed with Kelsea as a coach. #teamkelsea #thevoice.”

Someone wrote, “Ms. Kelsea Ballerini, I wanna tell u congratulations on selecting 3 talented artists of this season show… I’m looking forward to watching your team journey this season.”

Another added, “After seeing @KelseaBallerini on #TheVoice tonight, I may have to pay more attention this year. Absolutely beautiful and seems like she is going to be a great coach for these hopefuls,” said someone else.

Kelsea is enjoying ‘every second’ of being a coach

The Voice newbie shared a post before the Season 27 premiere and had nothing but good things to say about her experience.

“joining @nbcthevoice as the new coach tonight,” she wrote. “I’ve gained three brothers, been continually inspired by the talent this season, and enjoyed every second of this journey so far.”

Kelsea closed out night one of the blind auditions with three amazing performers on her team: Angie Rey, Iris Herrera, and Dan Kiernan.

Night two of blind auditions continues next week. What did you think of Kelsea Ballerini’s debut?

The Voice Season 27 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.