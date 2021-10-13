The Voice contestant apologizes to Ariana Grande for walking off on her during Battle rounds

Chavon Rodgers vs David Vogel on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

There was a moment on The Voice that fans have been curious about concerning Ariana Grande and contestant Chavon Rodgers.

As Monsters and Critics reported Sunday, a fan wrote on Instagram that Chavon did something to hurt Ariana’s feelings at the event.

“There’s a rumor that said u were disrespectful to Ariana, is that true??” a fan wrote.

There was no response by Chavon, but Ariana came to his defense.

The pop diva wrote, “It was a funny, innocent moment (you will see it) and there is absolutely so much mutual respect and love here. thank you for caring and loving so fiercely but chavon is the KINDEST! rest assured, please.”

On Monday night, fans saw the moment.

Chavon Rodgers walks off on Ariana Grande on The Voice

Chavon Rodgers was in a tough competition with David Vogel on the first night of the Battle rounds.

The two performed a rock song, alternating on Fall Out Boy’s Sugar, We’re Goin Down.

The coaches all seemed to like Chavon’s voice better, as it was lower and raspier. However, when it was time for Ariana to choose, she went with David to stay on Team Ariana.

It made sense as he hit the higher vocal notes almost effortlessly. When the choice was made, David left so the other coaches could decide if anyone wanted to save Chavon.

Blake Shelton considered it. Chavon is from Ada, Oklahoma, where Shelton is also from. However, no one buzzed in and it was over with for the Oklahoma singer.

Ariana got up to give Chavon a hug goodbye but he walked off the stage and to the back.

Ariana was shellshocked and looked like she was going to cry. Kelly Clarkson said that she didn’t think Chavon saw Ariana coming and Ariana looked at the other judges and asked if he really didn’t see her.

She was clearly hurt.

The truth turns out to be that Chavon Rodgers’ didn’t see her get up to walk to him.

Chavon Rodgers posts explanation on Instagram

Chavon Rodgers took to Instagram after his elimination to thank everyone and he explained the moment with Ariana Grande.

“I had the best time on @nbcthevoice, met wonderful people, and made memories I’ll carry with me the rest of my life,” Rodgers wrote.

“@davidlvogel you’re incredible and you have my support all the way! You have big things in your future and I can’t wait to see what you do,” he continued.

He then touched on Ariana.

“@arianagrande you are truly a wonderful, kind, genuine, and caring human. Thank you for letting me be a part of your team. I can’t believe I got to work with you and learn from you. Mind blown. I have so much respect and appreciation for you. Love you coach,” he added.

He then concluded with an apology for the mishap.

“Ps: I am so sorry I’m blind. I will make up for that hug I missed the first chance I get,” he wrote, finishing with, “Please stick around! I’ve got some really exciting things for all of you really (really) soon..”

Ariana responded, “LOVE YOU. holding you to it. :) you were absolutely incredible!”

Pic credit: @chavonrodgers/Instagram

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.