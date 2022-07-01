The Voice announces the return date for Season 22 on NBC

The coaches on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

After the revelation of who the four coaches would be on the Season 22 of The Voice, fans began to wonder when the show was coming back.

Blake Shelton started the anticipation when he released a TikTok challenge, asking those coaching The Voice next season to reveal themselves.

John Legend announced he was returning and then there were shockingly two newcomers for the new season, replacing Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.

Those newcomers are a returning Gwen Stefani and a brand-new face in Camila Cabello.

Now, NBC has announced the show’s release date.

The Voice Season 22 release date

NBC Insider revealed that The Voice Season 22 release date is set for Monday night, September 19, with its regular start time of 8/7c.

The Voice will air on Tuesday nights as well, giving fans a double dose of the singing reality show every week.

“It will keep the same times as always: Mondays from 8-10 p.m. ET and Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET,” NBC revealed.

As usual, the first few episodes will all be pre-recorded, and there was a rumor that the blind auditions have already started taping, and might already be completed. This will give NBC time to put together video packages for each of the contestants that they will showcase in those rounds.

The blind auditions are followed by rounds where the coaches choose who stays and who goes as they form their teams. They also can steal from other coaches.

After this, it will go live, which should start sometime in October.

Who is coaching The Voice this season?

The biggest surprise for The Voice Season 22 was that Kelly Clarkson is leaving the show. Kelly is the defending champion and she has won 50% of all her seasons on the show.

However, Kelly said that she is taking time off from work to spend it with her kids following her divorce.

That means that Gwen Stefani will return to the show after one year off. Gwen has coached five seasons before, but never two seasons in a row. She has only won once, taking the title in Season 19 with Carter Rubin.

Also leaving is Ariana Grande, who didn’t bring in the influx of young viewers that NBC had hoped and also didn’t have any singers in the finale.

NBC is going with another youngster in that role with Camila Cabello coming to the show to take her place.

Black Shelton has been a coach since the start and John Legend is entering his seventh season in a row.

The Voice returns on Monday, September 19, at 8/7c on NBC.