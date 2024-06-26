The Traitors winner Trishelle Cannatella to appear on Below Deck Med: Here’s when to tune in

Below Deck Med Season 9 will soon feature a familiar face when Trishelle Cannatella makes her debut on the hit yachting show.

Hot on the heels of Below Deck charter guest Gigi Fernandez making her Below Deck Med debut, Trishelle comes aboard the Mustique yacht.

The Traitors fans know Trishelle as the winner of Season 2, along with Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello.

Trishelle and C.T. are both known for their time on The Challenge and their recent win in The Traitors.

Now, Trishelle’s trading in competitions for the good life on a luxury yacht with some of her friends.

We first saw a glimpse of Trishelle in the Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer but now we know when her charter takes place.

When will The Traitors winner Trishelle Cannatella appear on Below Deck Med?

The next on preview gave Below Deck Med their first glimpse of Trishelle. Yes her charter kicks off on Monday July 1 and wraps up on Monday July 9. Fun fact, Trishelle isn’t even the primary but rather just a friend along for the fun ride.

Based on the footage, Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford once again doesn’t impress with his cooking skills. Trishelle isn’t featured too much in the video, but we are certain she will get ample screen time.

Then again, Below Deck Med Season 9 was filmed before her big The Traitors win, so maybe she won’t be on-screen as much as we think.

Trishelle Cannatella from The Challenge teases Below Deck Med Season 9 stint

Once the Season 9 trailer dropped, Trishelle took to Instagram to share several pictures from her time in her Below Deck Med charter.

“It’s true yall! Last summer before I left for Traitors, a group of us chartered @captainsandrayawn yacht for season 9 of Below Deck Med and let me tell you, I have no clue how they are going to condense this trip in just an episode or 2 😂,” she began her message.

The reality TV star gave mad props to the entire crew without sharing any spoilers. When she wrote the caption, Trishelle wasn’t sure when her episodes would air, but now we do.

She ended the caption with a shout-out to Aesha Scott, who got engaged this spring.

“Also congratulations to everyone’s favorite chief stew @aesha_jean on her engagement! Every one of us completely fell in love with her and she made our trip so special and perfect. We couldn’t be happier for you! 🤩,” Trishelle expressed.

It will be interesting to see Trishelle in a completely different environment than we have seen her before on The Challenge and The Traitors.

Who’s excited to see Trishelle on the hit yachting show?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers tease Trishelle’s charter comes just after Bri Muller and Joe Bradley hook up in the hot tub.

In other Below Deck Meds, Chef Jono has spoken out after his disastrous charter with Gigi and friends, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.