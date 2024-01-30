The Traitors 2: Will Peter Weber take out Dan Gheesling this week?

Dan Gheesling may be doomed on The Traitors 2.

The former Big Brother winner may have made several critical mistakes. Now, he is in the spotlight and may get Banished.

Dan was chosen as one of the two Traitors by host Alan Cumming this season. He was teamed up with Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Phaedra and Dan picked Survivor’s Parvati Shallow to become the third Traitor with them.

Choosing Parvati has led to some great television, and she is good at being a Traitor, but did Dan make a mistake by not going with Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina?

Janelle teased Dan on social media about not naming her a Traitor, which could have kept her from targeting him at the recent Roundtable.

Dan is a clear target for The Traitors 2, Episode 6

Four players went after Dan at the last Roundtable, naming him someone who could be a Traitor. Had Janelle not gotten into so many fights, Dan may have been Banished instead of her.

At one point, Janelle even called Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor a b***ch.

Janelle, Bergie (Love Island USA), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), and John Bercow (Member of the UK Parliament) are hot on Dan’s trail.

Peter even set up a situation where he secretly told Dan and Parvati that he had won a Shield during the previous Mission. The Shield winners were keeping it a secret to lure out the Traitors.

In reality, Bergie and Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge) have safety Shields – and Dan wanted to have the Traitors murder Bergie.

If the Traitors try to murder someone who has a Shield, that person remains in the game. Failing to murder anyone will tip off Peter that his plan worked.

Peter is playing an excellent game, but he has to find a Shield in the next Mission if he wants to survive.

So, were the producers putting out a red herring by teasing footage of Dan settling on trying to murder Bergie? Or will the target shift when the new episode debuts?

Everyone has to tune in on February 1 to see how it all plays out. But if Peter remains in the game, Dan is in trouble. Will he become the first Traitor eliminated from Season 2?

In Big Brother terms I will lay it all out for you. Peter is just like Kaysar. ( yes my number one ally always) 🫶🏻Loyal, strategic, and a leader. You won’t even believe what he’s capable of 😘 #TheTraitorsUS The Traitors should have never underestimated him. https://t.co/GJoyXLxNtV — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) January 26, 2024

