Tamra Judge from RHOC reacts to getting Murdered by another Real Housewives star on The Traitors 2

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge was eliminated on a new The Traitors 2 episode.

The Traitors is a reality competition show streaming on Peacock, and the second season has 22 celebrities competing for a $250,000 prize. The season began with 21 people, but Kate Chastain from Below Deck joined them in Episode 5.

Four women from the Real Housewives franchises appear on the Season 2 cast, setting up a possible alliance for the quartet.

But after five episodes, two housewives have already been eliminated.

Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami, Sheree Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Phaedra Parks from RHOA also played the game.

Having four Bravo stars made the women early targets, but Phaedra did her best to alleviate suspicions. That included going after Tamra.

Tamra reacts to getting Murdered on The Traitors 2

For readers who don’t watch The Traitors, three people in the castle are trying to steal the prize money from everyone else. Those secret Traitors are tasked with murdering someone (within the game) each night.

Everyone else is a Faithful and is tasked with voting out the Traitors at daily Roundtables. But the Traitors can be hard to spot, leading to drama as Faithfuls eliminate each other.

After a tense Roundtable where the Housewives got called out, the Traitors Murdered Tamra. And one of the Traitors was Phaedra, showing she had drawn a line.

“See you at #TheTraitorsUS reunion, @PhaedraParks,” Tamra posted online after the episode.

Tamra didn’t know Phaedra was a Traitor when she got eliminated, but she was still shocked to be Murdered on the show.

Dan Gheesling from Big Brother and Parvati Shallow from Survivor are the two Traitors working with Phaedra.

On the episode schedule for The Traitors 2, the Season 2 cast reunion arrives in March. That’s when all the drama will get discussed in one setting.

Below is a video from when Tamra learned she had been Murdered.

“Wasn’t expecting that… were you? Can’t wait for the reunion. #TheTraitorsUS,” Tamra wrote.

More from The Traitors 2

Larsa and Tamra have been eliminated, leaving Phaedra and Sheree to represent the Real Housewives.

Phaedra is doing well under the radar despite getting really mad at Parvati Shallow from Survivor earlier in the season.

Janelle Pierzina revealed some secrets from The Traitors this week. She got Banished after calling out people as Traitors, but she also called out a fourth person at the Roundtable. That footage didn’t make it onto the episode.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 2 are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 2 debuts new episodes Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock, and The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.